Monday saw yet more announcements of big summer concerts for Missoula.
Mumford & Sons will be the first act Logjam Presents has lined up for the baseball stadium, while singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announced a date at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater.
Last year, Logjam Presents signed an exclusive contract with the city of Missoula to book concerts at Osprey Park at Allegiance Field.
The British folk band will play on Sunday, Aug. 11, with opening act Portugal. The Man, originally from Alaska.
Logjam has said that with some modifications, the baseball stadium's capacity can be increased to 10,000 people and draw acts to Missoula that typically play larger venues. Mumford & Sons, who won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for 2012's "Babel," are stopping here after a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington.
Tickets are $75 for general admission and $90 for "preferred pit," i.e. the section right in front of the stage.
Tickets for the Mumford show will use the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform— the same one that Pearl Jam used for its Missoula concert. It's designed to prevent bots and scalpers from buying tickets in mass quantities.
To take part in the presale, head to verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/mumfordandsons before Tuesday, March 12, at midnight. You'll get an email on Wednesday night if you've been selected for the pre-sale and they'll send you instructions from there on Thursday, March 14. For detailed instructions on how it works, go to logampresents.com.
The general public sale opens Friday at 10 a.m.
Also on Monday, Browne, whose hits include "Running on Empty" and "Somebody's Baby," announced a full-band concert at Big Sky.
He'll play on Friday, Aug. 2. Tickets start at $53.50, and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the brewery, Rockin’ Rudy’s, 866-468-7624, TicketWeb.com and BigSkyBrewConcerts.com.
That show is being produced by Big Sky's music partner, Knitting Factory Presents, and CMoore Concerts.
Logjam, meanwhile, owns and operates two indoor venues (The Wilma and the Top Hat) and the KettleHouse Amphitheater.
Big Sky and Logjam have collectively announced 16 outdoor concerts for the summer so far.