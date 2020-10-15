Music review: An electronic improv band heads into inner space

If you’ve processed all that, it’s a way of saying that sometimes on “Megacycles,” Modality sounds like a band, and at other times, it could be the work of a producer, an impression that can change over the course of a single track. At points, Nichols’ violin is clearly audible, other times you’re not sure if he’s processed it to blend in with synths. Same with the others’ contributions. If you stumbled across the album online and queued it up, that might be more than you need to know, but it’s very unusual for a western Montana band. It’s even more rare that they’ve stayed together and continued fine-tuning a sound that’s fairly recognizable as they move through different genres.