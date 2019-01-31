A new music festival is coming to Whitefish this summer.
Under The Big Sky Arts and Music Festival will bring a slate of national artists and bands to a 350-acre ranch on July 13-14, a 30-minute drive to Glacier National Park.
The headliner is Nathaniel Rateliff, the Colorado roots-soul artist. The rest of the lineup aims for artists "across the spectrum of Americana, folk and alt-country," according to a news release. Other artists on the bill include Dwight Yoakam, Jenny Lewis, Cody Jinks, Elle King, the Jamestown Revival, Ryan Bingham, Lucius, Nikki Lane, Amanda Shires, Whitey Morgan, Shooter Jennings and more.
The festival will be held at Big Mountain Ranch, a privately owned working cattle ranch 1 mile east of Whitefish and about 24 miles to the West Glacier entrance to the park.
The event is being produced by Outriders Present, which hopes to make it an annual affair.
The team has experience producing events in California. The co-owner of the property, Johnny Shockey, lives in Whitefish full-time with his family, and co-founded CRSSD, a large festival in San Diego.
According to an email from the festival's public relations firm, they felt the area needed a festival, as it already draws visitors to the Flathead and Glacier Park already.
The site will have two stages in "naturally formed amphitheaters" on the ranch.
Other artists on the bill include Albertan cowboy Corb Lund, Bones Owens, Justin Townes Earle, The Silent Comedy, Hopslop String Band, Charile Overbey, Mike Murray, Jameson and the Sordid Seeds, and Danny + Joy.
It will run from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14. All ages are welcome. General admission tickets start at $99 plus fees for a limited time. VIP tickets start at $250 plus fees. They go on sale Feb. 19. Go to underthebigskyfest.com for more information.
The festival will offer promo codes for local hotels, including lodging at Whitefish Mountain Resort and some camping options, the promoter said, with announcements pending. There's also going to be a bicycle valet on site.
Besides the music, there will be barns and tents with other entertainment. Trail-riding is one tie-in. Beyond that, they expect visitors will want to head out to the park and surrounding area.
The on-site food and beverages will be handled by Best Beverage Catering, who have worked for Coachella, Outsidelands, and other large festivals.