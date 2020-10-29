New Big Sky Singers: Vocal group marks 50 years with new album

“We hate to be pigeonholed, and we know that all of the record producers do not like it if you step out of one genre. They want to label us as a folk group or as a Celtic group, and that’s always infuriated us. Why be trapped in one particular genre? There is a world of music out there. Why not be a real musician? On the new album it’s not just one country song, or one of the same kind of song after the other. Rob’s opener is a country tune, '50 Years Ago Today!,' and then that second one is a classic, 'Going Out of My Head.' We’ve got rock and blues and some beautiful ballads, even an Irish tune called 'Go Lassie Go.' In terms of marketing, if someone is looking for a sound that is the very same all the way through, this is not for them.”