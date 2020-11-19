New concert series streams bands at iconic Missoula spots

Instead of a ticketed-link model for the shows, they’re posting the full videos on YouTube, and they’ll remain free after the premiere date.

They’re also looking for venues for future sets.

“We want to be on the leading edge of still being able to provide live music, even if it’s in a bar with nobody in it, as long as people are aware about it,” Winger said.

***

The seeds of the project began not on a rooftop but months earlier, in one of the places you’d least expect to hear a live funk band — on a barge floating down the Salmon River.

The band invited Olson to do sound for the trip, aboard a specially built raft constructed by a friend, said Shakewell guitarist Emmet Ore. Since the pandemic, “we’ve been forced to be creative,” he said. Besides the flotilla show, they’ve done livestreams from the Rialto in Bozeman, began writing a new album, and working on side projects. Olson said he was a bit skeptical about the barge idea at first — it required a solar-powered battery pack, among other things — but they pulled it off, and he left confident about the potential for concerts even with the limitations of the pandemic.