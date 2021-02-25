New Missoula livestream uplifts art and activism

She said her music is evocative of all parts of her. She doesn’t look to make political commentary, but if she has something to say, she does.

“As a queer Indigenous woman it’s inherent in my daily life to be understanding how I’m viewed for my own safety and then also for my own healing,” Nataanii said. “And to have that be consistently in my daily life also comes out in my music.”

She said performing is like a spiritual experience for her. She never prepares much. She improvises as she goes, creating a new experience each time. She said there’s an element of magic to it. And she loves seeing how it affects people and hopes it shows them what it is to be alive.

Jalil and Nataanii didn’t know each other before "Play it Forward," but they both spoke high praise of the other from their interactions in the podcast. The podcast, which is on KBGA’s website and will be aired before Friday’s show, focuses on Jalil, Nataanii and Alex Kim, Here Montana’s founder, discussing their own versions of activism and how they’re connected.

“Seeing the work they were doing was really encouraging to know that while it feels like sometimes I am alone in this effort, that I am not,” Jalil said.