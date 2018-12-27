First Night Missoula has taken over nearly every venue you can think of, but there are some New Year's Eve shows elsewhere in town.
Lil Smokies
The Wilma
Missoula's biggest bluegrass band returns to the Wilma with a few new singles.
Earlier this month, they released a cover of the Beatles' "Paperback Writer," in which they raise the tempo but maintain the harmonies on an extended outro. It's part of "The SnowGhost Singles," which they cut up in Whitefish at the SnowGhost studio, the same audiophile set-up they used for their full-length, "Changing Shades." The prior single was Elton John's "Rocket Man," which is also available on streaming services.
In other news, they announced a show at the Red Rocks Amphitheater with Greensky Bluegrass. They'll play on Friday, Sept. 19. Tickets are already on sale at redrocksonline.com.
The New Year's Eve show with the local bluegrass band Milltown Damn starts at 8 p.m. with doors at 7. Tickets are $25-$35, available at logjampresents.com and the Top Hat box office.
Last Chance Band with Jacque Jolene
For a country NYE, head over to the Sunrise Saloon at 1100 Strand starting at 9:30 p.m.
Moneypenny
Charlie B's
The storied dive bar is making room for a blues band, starting at 9:30 p.m.
Letter B
Top Hat
The acoustic pop act in Dave Matthews vein, complete with saxophone, will play the Hat with Bozeman roots-rock band Hawthorne Roots. The 21-and-up show starts at 10:15 p.m. Cover is $5.