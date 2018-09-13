The moments when you’re in bed trying to go to sleep, when thoughts flit in and out as you drift off, those are the moments Brady Schwertfeger wanted to capture in his new album, “There Is Nothing that Cannot Happen to Someone.”
The record, released this weekend under the name Norwell, was made by a group that includes Schwertfeger, Max Dutcher, James Riach and Jon Filkins in the studio, and even more members live.
Schwertfeger’s lyrics hold the ache of a relationship, whether it’s the “patterns in the sheets” left by a lover, or the longing “what state are you in?” that repeats in album opener “Introlude.”
“But it’s a relationship with someone who doesn’t exist,” Schwertfeger said. “This isn’t reality.”
It’s all the thoughts captured in one’s head as one lies in that “middle zone” between awake and asleep, imagining what could be.
This is some raw stuff from Schwertfeger, who admits he hasn’t “ever written a happy song.”
"I’m aware of the fact that I spend a lot of time bumming people out,” he said. “But I hope people can find value … I think negative emotion has a lot of value.”
Such value is heightened when that emotion is twinned with rewarding music, as Schwertfeger and Dutcher bring through the album, which is made up of airy, expansive, melancholic electronica.
The eight-track album opens up song by song through “Introlude,” the delicately propulsive “Inception” and “Medicine,” with its pitched samples and lightly autotuned vocals floating above a dampened beat.
These songs set the mood, and set up album highlight “Kiss and Tell,” a duet with Missoula singer Chloe Gendrow that is, unabashedly, a pop song in the middle of this quiet record, and one that before it ends opens itself up even further with a loud guitar solo by Riach.
Schwertfeger smartly gives the listener “Interlude” to think it over, before dropping “Lofi” and “21” as the album closers, two songs that meld the pop and low-stakes electronica into a satisfying comedown; back to bed.
With this sound, that recalls the XX or Hundred Waters, Norwell stand out in the local scene, making well-produced electronic pop in a folk/psych/punk world.
“I’ve been conscious of that,” Schwertfeger said. “I think people would like to hear something different.”
Schwertfeger’s tinkered with electronic home demos for years using Garageband, and after playing bass in Arrowleaf, and helping to write and produce a song for Chloe Gendrow’s 2017 album “Glow,” he enlisted Dutcher to help push his electronic vision into the world.
“A lot of the sound of that came from Max,” Schwertfeger said.
The record was written and recorded piece by piece over several years, but, as Schwertfeger found at a First Friday listening party, holds together in an unexpected way.
He had photographer friends choose a song, then take a photo to represent it, whether it was based on a lyric or mood they felt when listening.
“There was a uprising amount of consistency,” Schwertfeger said.
Black and white, as well as blurry, ethereal images made up most of the photos; which reflect the album’s mood and sound quite well.
“Which is a little surprising, because I’ve been working on it for 2½ years,” Schwertfeger said. “I think I’ve maybe just been static for a long time.”
Dutcher and Schwertfeger composed the majority of the album and the music, with Riach providing guitar and Filkins drums. Live, the band will add Sarah Marker on keyboard and Dan Weiss on bass.
“I wanted to have looping tracks and synth tones,” Schwertfeger said. But “we’re essentially like a post-rock band live.”
That’s about as traditional as you can get as a rock band.”
That difference in sound bothered Schwertfeger, who holds in high esteem groups like Ratatat, who recreate complicated, sample-heavy electronic music in live settings, but the effort and equipment involved is a little onerous.
It would require every band member to play off a metronome, or click track, and they’d need better electronic gear to recreate in a live setting what’s on record. The alternative is to just hit “play” on a backing track, an option Schwertfeger wasn’t interested in.
So, he’s relaxed about the change in sound, hoping it doesn’t bother listeners who expect the live show and record to sound exactly alike.
“It’s also cool to see bands think of things in a different way (when they) play in a different setting,” he said.