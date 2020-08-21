Online, outdoor gigs are only outlets for Missoula musicians as fall approaches

"I'm still a little leery getting into a crowd of people," he said. Bars, where people need to take masks off to drink and likely loosen their inhibitions, make him uncomfortable, since he has a family to consider.

That means Saturday's show is their first gig perhaps since last fall, outside of physically distanced practices they picked up again in June to shake off the "quarantine fatigue."

Smith said they've been talking about various ways to add visual energy — projections, dressing up, etc. — so that it doesn't feel like "a glorified practice."

He thinks bands may have to learn to accept the pandemic as "a time of respite," to take a step back and work on new material, since the normal concert experience may not return until spring at the earliest.

For his part, Smith spent the lockdown phase furloughed from work and headed into his home studio. "It was the first time I'd been actively creative" at songwriting in several years, with nine to 10 new songs that he might release a "COVID-19 solo album," although he worries that everyone will already be doing something similar.

The band is working on them, too, and he thinks that the restrictions might "push people into new creative outlets."

***