After the longtime Missoula pianist Jodi Marshall died, many of her fellow musicians and friends stepped forward.
"When Mama passed, I got overwhelmed with requests to play honor songs at her memorial," said Marhsall's daughter, Amy Dockery.
There were enough that she decided to hold an informal concert later so that everyone who wanted to play tribute had a chance.
On Thursday, Aug. 9, they're holding an open mic and jam session at St. Anthony's Parish Life Center, 217 Tremont St., from 7-9:30 p.m.
Marshall died on May 25, at age 85. Nicknamed "the First Lady of Missoula jazz," the Illinois native was a child prodigy formally trained in classical and self-taught in jazz, which admirers said let her a unique approach to the genre. She was a regular fixture performing around town, at music venues and during services at St. Anthony's Church and Missoula Community Theatre productions. She also taught privately, leaving a mark on another generation of performers.
"Mom would be pleased to see this, especially being held at her church that she loved so much," Dockery said.
They hope that the mood, while respectful, will be lighter now that people have had some time to process.
They'll have piano and drum set. Anyone who wants to play their instrument should bring it.
If people want to sing, read a poem or "whatever your art is, you're welcome to have your time to say or do whatever it is like you to" she said.
There will be a no-host bar and a slideshow of photographs of Marshall that played at her memorial.
They're also planning a silent auction for Marshall's grand piano.