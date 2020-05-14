'Paint Them All in Gold': Album pairs breast cancer survivors with songwriters

The album opens with Wyman’s song, “I Didn’t Know,” which was inspired by Lee Griffin, her former supervisor.

“She wanted people to know that their life was going to change,” Wyman said of the message in the song, adding Griffin struggled with not being able to work while sick and began to question what her purpose was. “Her identity is really attached to her work and she couldn’t do that anymore.”

Lyrics like, “I could have used a roadmap,” and “I’m trying hard to hold on to who I was, but nothing’s going as planned,” illustrate how cancer left Griffin feeling lost in her life.

The debut single, “Don’t Give Up,” features multi-instrumentalist Quist, and has a country-rock, soul sound with lyrics like, “Remember the fire inside your dreams,” and “Don’t let the fear factor be your master.”

Quist was paired with Maureen Ann Cadell, a two-time breast cancer survivor and bass player based in Columbia Falls.

After a double mastectomy, Cadell was able to get reconstructive surgery, which she said changed her life. She’s now an advocate for survivors in the Flathead Valley. Wyman connected with Cadell at an open house for women who had been through reconstructive surgery and asked if she’d be a part of the project.