Pandemic pandemonium in VTO’s 'Pandenema'

VTO mainstay, singer, guitarist and songwriter Beaton says “Pandenema,” marks the band’s most politically perturbed sound.

"This one feels different," he said. "It's maybe a little more personal this time.”

A compilation of two covers and five anxiety-ridden originals encapsulate the past year in all its isolation and agitation.

The covers were picked from their last appearance at the annual Skate Jam up in Big Sandy where they covered a bunch of old skate-punk songs: Agent Orange’s “Bloodstains” and “Neat Neat Neat” by The Damned, with Fredrickson railing, “I’ll be your man, your mystery man/I'll be your baby, your baby doll” and Pearl Jam bassist, Jeff Ament, who just so happens to be buddies with Beaton, shredding the bassline.

“American Jackass” is their most politically outright original. Beaton described it as being essentially about “those dudes who just stormed the Capitol.” “Go West,” takes an emotionally pointed, yet hauntingly ambiguous approach. It was originally written by Fredrickson as a theme song for her podcast “Death in the West,” about the murder of union organizer Frank Little in 1917. It may have never made it onto the show but it glistens on the album, with guitar and bass mysteriously scowling, drums egging them on.

Despite the album being recorded right in the middle of the pandemic and the storm of events throughout, Beaton says it will feel special to look back on the memories of what they did accomplish. They will cherish the memories of an accidental hug at a backyard bonfire and recording nights in Beaton’s basement studio, the VTO Beatlab. Not to mention recording drums in the empty Dennison Theatre, haunted by the ghosts of packed-rock-and-roll-shows-past. More than anything, they look forward to being able to practice together again, their favorite ritual, a bottle of whiskey on hand and toasting Rainiers as they play their jingle, “Rainier 4 life.”

Noelle Huser is a freelance arts reporter, dancer and musician. She writes with a focus on the performing arts and the local music scene and is in her senior year at the University of Montana where she studies for her BFA in choreography and performance and BA in journalism.

