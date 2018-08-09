If people are going to tailgate, why not give them a cause?
Before Pearl Jam's concert on Monday, the band and bass player Jeff Ament have teamed up for Festival @ Griz Stadium, an afternoon of music, activities from nonprofits, and food and drinks, starting at 3 p.m. and running till 8:15 p.m.
Ament said they started out with organizations he's worked with before and expanded from there, the idea being to "create a village of people who are doing the same thing" and open some dialogues among them.
The band has dubbed the concert Rock2Vote, and invited four nonprofits to help register voters for the November midterm elections: Forward Montana, Montana Native Vote, Montana Conservation Voters and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana. Turnout is especially low during midterm elections, one reason why the concert has emphasized voting so heavily, said Whitney Williams, who worked with Ament on the festival.
There will be a slew of other groups on site as well, with causes ranging from hunger (Missoula Food Bank) to housing/child advocacy (Missoula Youth Homes and the Poverello Center) and more.
"Oftentimes, you're just super-proud of the person who's been volunteering," he said.
As an example, he mentioned Dan Brister of the Buffalo Field Campaign, who's been "working there for 25 years and has been camping out in Yellowstone trying to make sure they're not overhazing the buffalo," he said.
"Almost all of these organizations have somebody like that or a group of people like that. … They're doing it for nothing — they're not getting paid for it — or they're doing it for very little," he said.
Ament has previously donated to the Zootown Arts Community Center, which is raising money for its new building downtown. The nonprofit's art programs are "part of the education system that's getting overlooked a bit and they fill a really great need," he said.
The ZACC curated the local acts, which alternate stage time with short presentations from nonprofits and other organizations.
It's free and open to the public, whether you have a ticket to the concert or not. (Beware of trying to drive to campus, though.)
Here are the music acts and the presenters. More than 25 nonprofits will present activities. Food from local food trucks and beer will be available for purchase.
SCHEDULE
3-3:20 p.m. — Opening performance with Native dancers
3:20-3:30 p.m. — Antara Mason of Gun Violence Prevention
3:30-3:50 p.m. — Fantasy Suite (indie rock)
3:50-4 p.m. — MontPIRG on natural resources/conservation
4-4:25 p.m. — Go Hibiki (emo/pop-punk)
4:25-4:35 p.m. — EmpowerMT on LGBTQI equality
4:35-5:35 p.m. — ZACC kids rock camp bands
5:35-5:45 p.m. — Hannah Pate and Garrity Wright on education funding
5:45-6:15 p.m. — MASS FM (post-punk/indie rock)
6:15-6:25 p.m. — Warrior Movement on suicide prevention
6:25-6:50 p.m. — Jack West (teenage singer who performed with Eddie Vedder at Pilgrimage Festival)
6:50-7:05 p.m. — Base Missoula, arts group for all abilities, doing an improv set
7:05-7:30 p.m. — Nick Crawford Band (country)
7:30-7:40 p.m. — Earthtone Outside on outdoors access for all
7:40-8:15 p.m. — Magpies (indie rock)