Plays, fests and ballpark movie announcements roll out for summer

After a quiet winter, announcements for spring and summer events and festivals in western Montana have begun emerging.

The Big Sky Fringe Festival in late May is back on and seeking submissions. In Whitefish, the Under the Big Sky Music and Arts Festival has headliners returning in July. In Seeley Lake, the Bob Marshall Music Festival is back in August.

The first round of Centerfield Cinema ballpark movies in Missoula has been announced. And the Montana Shakespeare in the Parks also laid its summer tour through the region.

May

Big Sky Fringe Festival

The Big Sky Fringe Festival is launching in May after a year’s delay due to COVID-19.

An adapted and trimmed-down version, with streamed performances and a few live events, will take place on May 20-23.

“This year it’s obviously going to be very different, very small, but I had enough artists that reached out who were like ‘we want to do something,’ so that’s what we’re going to do,” said Victoria Watson Winkler, the director. They included acts from the area, region and farther afield.