The new album from longtime Missoula indie-rockers Magpies came about in a backwards fashion. Actually, it began with a single track, recorded for a friend’s compilation album “Friends for Days,” put out through San Francisco’s 20-Sided Records.
“We just recorded the one song in a day and mixed it,” singer/guitarist Tolan Harber said.
The song was “Hot Trash,” a highlight from Magpies’ newest album “Terrain,” out on Friday, Nov. 29. The band liked the recording process — of following a single track through from first take to final mix — so much they came back to Chris Baumann’s Black National Studios a couple of months later to do it again.
“It actually took like a year, just doing two songs every three months or so,” Harber said. By the end of it, they had the eight songs that would make up “Terrain.”
“We’d never recorded a record like this,” Harber said, adding with a laugh, “I don’t know if I’d do it again.”
But the final product turned out well: Harber described it as the same old Magpies, with loud guitars from himself and Hank Donovan, melodic bass from Samantha Pollington and drums from new addition Aaron Soria.
“Once we had all the songs done and mixed, we went back and ordered the tracks … and mixed it all as one,” Harber said. “It still sounds like a Magpies record.”
“Terrain” has just eight tracks making up a 33-minute runtime, each a blistering, driving repetition on the alt-'90s sound Magpies has done so well for five albums now. They’ve settled into a groove over the last three records, all of which include Harber, Pollington and Donovan.
Another album highlight, “Tough Trip,” carries a catchy chorus melody and chiming lead guitar, while “Hot Trash,” sounds like its name: intense, shout-y vocals over a driving instrumental.
“Charlie Hustle,” a song from the Magpies’ first album “pica pica,” was re-recorded at Donovan’s request.
Harber said their setlists often include older tunes, many of which now carry Donovan’s stamp.
“Sometimes we break out an old, old song, just to see what Hank will do with it,” Harber said.
On “Charlie Hustle,” the biggest change comes from Harber and Donovan’s dual guitars (the original only had Harber, with no overdub for the solo). The track now punches in its correct weight class, with more swagger courtesy of Soria’s rollicking drums and the soaring guitar solo.
All of the album tracks were written and recorded separately, in one or two takes only, Harber said. It made for a refreshing change of pace for their fifth record. Usually the intensity of recording wears a band out, and puts a strain on their relationship with the songs.
But by the time they sat down to mix “Terrain” in its entirety, Harber said he was pleasantly surprised by the songs they’d recorded months before and was excited by them, rather than sick of hearing each one.
Missoula artist Jack Metcalf supplied the album art. Inspired by the song “Crossing Pathogens,” Harber asked for something including microscopic close-ups of germs. The yellow banner carrying the album and band name was inspired by the original use of yellow ribbons on trees — to signify if a family had smallpox.
The album will be available on CD and digital download on Nov. 29 with a handful of copies available earlier at Ear Candy Music.
Though the album carries the same strengths as 2017’s well-received “Annex,” Harber was coy about the record.
“It’s just Magpies stuff,” he said.
After nearly 13 years as a band, that’s some good stuff.