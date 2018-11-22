Release sohw

The Protest Kids are having an album release show on Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Top Hat with the Magpies and FUULS. Music starts at 10:15 p.m. It's free, 21 and up.

The album is available on vinyl and CD at the show and at Ear Candy Music. The vinyl version comes with a digital download and bonus tracks via Bandcamp. protestkids.bandcamp.com

Protest Kids also have a show on Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Badlander with the Sasha Bell Band and MASS FM. It starts at 6 p.m.