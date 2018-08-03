Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee recently finished touring in support of her acclaimed fourth album, “Out in the Storm,” released in July 2017. The album was her first recorded with a full band and was met with critical praise for its fully-realized anthemic rock sound and lyrics, which dealt with the hard decline of a relationship. Now, Crutchfield is readying the release of the “Great Thunder” EP, a collection of unreleased songs she wrote for former project Great Thunder (an eclectic duo with Keith Spencer of Swearin'). Crutchfield recorded the songs at Justin Vernon’s Eau Claire, Wisconsin, studio in a minimal style, harking to her earliest work as Waxahatchee. This summer, Crutchfield is taking time off of touring and playing only two shows: Winnipeg Folk Festival and Travelers' Rest. This conversation has been condensed and edited for space.
Is it nice doing those smaller festivals, especially after the long touring schedule?
Yeah, totally. I love to do a fly-in festival by myself. It’s kind of weirdly therapeutic for me to travel alone. It’s been really cool to have that total alone time, but with purpose, with an objective. I kind of feel like sometimes I struggle if alone time is just idle.
Is this the first time you’ve played solo since “Out in the Storm” came out? How is it?
I did a little bit of solo time in the middle there, but for the most part, for the last year I’ve been playing with the band. I’m psyched honestly. Any time I spend a lot of time doing things one way, I end up kind of missing doing it the other. I’ve been playing with the band, the rock sound for a while. I’m pretty ready to calm it down a little.
Did you feel any pressure after “Out in the Storm” to keep doing that full, rock sound or to keep moving in that direction?
I don’t really feel pressure from the outside too often. That’s kind of one thing about my outlook on music and how I write and work and visualize my next move — I’m pretty insular about that kind of stuff. I was personally, in my own head, feeling limited by that. The sound that we got on “Out in the Storm” I still love and have a lot of affection for, but I’m not super connecting with it now. It feels natural for me to scale everything back a little bit.
Were the “Great Thunder” songs written as solo material? Or were they written together with Keith Spencer?
We wrote, especially on the last full length (Great Thunder album), which is where most of those songs come from, we wrote really separately. Anything that’s on the EP was a song that I wrote by myself and brought to the group. The songs I selected always felt like Waxahatchee songs, they were written at the same time period as a lot of Waxahatchee music. They just kind of ended up going with Great Thunder. They always felt like mine. I just wanted to reclaim them a bit and dust them off.
How was recording the EP at the studio in Eau Claire?
It was really, really great. Justin Vernon is a very generous, cool man. He let me use all of his gear and was around. It was a very good, positive experience. It’s a really magical place.
Did that help with switching up the sound, recording in a new environment?
Yeah, I think so. I was only there for a weekend. It was a quick process. So when Brad (Cook, who co-produced) and I were talking, he knew I wanted to make it super stripped down, as minimal as we could possibly pull off without making it boring. The recording process was really quick and really simple. Typically when you’re in a recording studio, there’s a lot of building, getting the core of it there and then building off of it, and there wasn’t much of that on this. We got the core and we were like, “this is finished, we want this to be finished.”
You’ve been touring “Out in the Storm” for around a year now. I have to imagine it’s a little weird singing that record live night after night given the intensely emotional subject matter. Did that deaden after a while, or did it get stranger the further away you got?
It definitely deadened. From the moment that I started performing those songs, the urgency and the severity of those emotions had dissipated a little bit. I have more of an emotional reaction from some of my much older songs than I do from the songs from “Out in the Storm,” because that record’s about one relationship, one breakup that at this point happened three years ago or more. I’m really glad I documented it, cause it was a big moment in my life and I’m really glad I wrote about it, but it’s so funny — at this point I feel so far away from those feelings.
Singing them live, it has moments where it feels very powerful, and part of that is the energy from the audience and the reaction I’ve gotten from other people relating to it. It doesn’t take me back to those experiences singing about it.
That must be a nice thing, when the meaning of the songs can change when you interact with your audience, who have their own emotional association and meaning to songs.
When I first started to share my music with other people, I just felt very protective or possessive over my music. I didn’t see it as something that would have an audience. I made music for myself, as a way to process stuff and get all my feelings down and understand them myself. It took me a little while, but now I’m at a place where, if people can relate and take something away from it, it sort of motivates me in a lot of ways. That’s kind of been the most powerful thing about the album for me. I feel like people have gotten a lot out of it ‘cause they relate.
I’d like to talk about “Love in this Club." This is the Twitter portion of the interview.
i decided “love in this club” by usher is the song of the summer 2018— waxahatchee (@k_crutchfield) July 10, 2018
I love that. I don’t feel like I get asked about my Twitter enough. That song is a great track. It was my favorite pop song right when I got out of high school. The other day I was in a cab in Chicago with my boyfriend and the driver had the best playlist of all time. It was Usher, then it was Ashanti. It was all these early-2000s R&B hits and I just felt really inspired by “Love in this Club.” It’s such a great song.
So no 2018 songs are doing it for you this summer?
I’m really checked out. It’s unlike me, because I usually really keep up with pop music. I haven’t gotten into the Jay-Z and Beyonce album, I probably should. Beyonce, Rihanna, those are my queens and they haven’t really dropped anything super exciting or new in a while. I like some of the new Drake. Unless I’m totally mistaken there’s no new Kendrick, no new Nicki Minaj that’s really exciting to me. I do like a lot of modern pop, but no new summer songs have really done it for me.
You’re also a Capricorn according to your Twitter bio — how much do you buy into astrology?
I’m pretty deep into it. I’m one of those people.
I have a Saturn return question for you.
Oh great. Anyone who was born from February ’88 to sometime in 1990 is in their Saturn Return right now. So a lot of my close friends, my boyfriend, we’re all going through it at the same time and it’s a doozy, not going to lie.
There’s an idea that a lot of artists’ most intense work comes out of their Saturn return. Is that influencing your work and songwriting?
I’ve been operating under the assumption that this is either going to be my best record, that I’m writing right now, or it’s the one that’s going to ruin my career. What happens in your Saturn return — I think everybody has a bit of an identity crisis and you tend to come out the other side a more realized version of yourself. You shed a lot of things that weren’t working for you and a lot of people go through career changes or big relationship changes. A lot of things come to fruition at the end of the Saturn return. But in the middle of it there’s a lot of struggle. The crux of it is sort of that identity stuff. And I’m fully going through it.
I’m a songwriter, that’s been my main gig, my main job and passion since I was 15 years old and I’m going through this thing where up is down and down is up. It’s coming naturally to me, but it’s a different sort of thing. I’m really excited about all of the music that I’m writing right now, but I’m also, for the first time in my life, a little unsure about how people are going to react, or unsure about what I think about it. Every day I feel a little bit differently about my next album. This is fully my Saturn return album and it’s either going to be the best thing ever and people are going to love it, or it’s going to completely sink everything I’ve built.
Hopefully it’s all for the better.
It’s gotta happen one way or the other. The only way through it is through it.
Waxahatchee play Traveler's Rest Saturday at 7:15 p.m. on the Ponderosa Stage.