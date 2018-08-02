Whitney’s 2016 album “Light Upon the Lake” took over the indie music world immediately, with its catchy tunefulness, wispy nostalgia and light, but complex instrumentation. Produced by Jonathan Rado, the “country soul” record landed with near-universal praise. The band has now toured off the record for two years, opening for Phoenix, The Decemberists and Head and the Heart, and heading to Europe and South America.
The band is made up of former Unknown Mortal Orchestra drummer Julian Ehrlich and former Smith Westerns guitarist Max Kakacek. They added four members to create a touring band and perform with Ehrlich, who also sings, at the front of the stage. The 10-song record is buoyed live with covers like Dolly Parton’s “Gonna Hurry” and “My Girl” by the Temptations.
Ehrlich took a few minutes before going on stage at the Greek Theater opening for the Decemberists to talk with the Missoulian. The conversation has been condensed and edited for space. Q&A:
You’ve opened for the Decemberists and for Head and the Heart in the last couple of years, as well as headlining your own shows in some smaller venues. Do you like that contrast?
I think it’s good mainly just because we get to gain fans while we’re not on an album cycle. It’s not that different to us, in terms of playing the show. I guess we kind of play the same way. There have been a lot of people showing up to shows just for us too, and then staying for the Decemberists and realizing they like them, too. I mean we like it for sure. We opened up for Phoenix one time, too, and that was really fun.
I saw they had a live cover of yours.
Yeah, that was really sweet of them.
Does that variance between venues and opening versus headlining, does that help to break up the monotony of touring?
No, it still feels pretty monotonous actually.
Do you get sick of playing the “Light Upon the Lake” songs after this long?
Yes and no. We still switch them up a little bit and we keep sections in there for solos and what have you. But at the same time, yeah we do get kind of sick of them.
We were kind of hitting our stride, Max and I, in Chicago. We’ve been on a couple of writing trips. Going on tour, it’s a little bit of a drag when you’re creatively starting to grow. Touring in a lot of ways is creative, but it’s really not sometimes. It’s just depressing and your emotions are a little too up and down to really focus on writing and new stuff.
I was going to ask whether you guys have been writing on the road or in the breaks, and it sounds like it’s mostly in the breaks.
Yeah it is. Every tour we go into, we say we’re going to focus and write when we have a break between sound check and the show or any free time like a day off, like we’re going to write, we have to. And we just can’t. It’s just kind of impossible with too many people around, too much going on. You’re just constantly partying and stuff.
Are you and Max mostly writing for the second record, or are you working with your bandmates on writing/recording?
It’s just us two. We’ll have some people come in and play their parts. But this one feels more personal.
How is the second album coming?
We have eight songs in various stages. Some of them 100 percent complete, some of them still need some tweaking. But they’re all definitely songs that will make it on the record. It’s kind of happening the same way as last time, where we didn’t have a batch of 25 songs and strip ‘em down to the best 10. We always are pretty good at weeding out ideas pretty quickly that we don’t see panning out. We’re pretty good at not wasting our time on subpar ideas.
We’re having fun. It’s very stressful. Writing an album is (expletive) stressful, especially when you’ve just been living the Whitney thing for like three years now, just constantly touring. We haven’t had any sort of vacation. After Max and I finish this one I think we’re going to go on … we’ve been talking about going on a month long vacation just to get off the grid for a little while and clear our heads. Maybe write music for ourselves.
Do you have a timeline for when the next record is released?
We’re planning on going into the studio in October. So pretty soon. We’ve got quite a bit of work to do leading up to that.
Are you planning on working with Jonathon Rado again?
Yeah, we’re talking to him right now actually. And maybe adding someone else to the mix, but I can’t really say.
As you guys are working on writing the second record, are you finding a lot of sounds and themes are carrying over from “Light Upon the Lake?”
In the beginning, we didn’t have writer’s block, but deciding what the songs called for in terms of lyrical content and subject matter was tough for us to decide on. We don’t want to be pigeonholed into just being a breakup band, like a love song, heartbreak band. The songs that we have lyrics done for, they’re quite a bit more internal. Still definitely negative and dark lyrics, just a little bit more internal sadness. Dealing with depression and shit and the sense of self that we feel like we’ve kind of lost in the last couple of years. But they still sound upbeat and poppy and happy though. In that way, it is still the same Whitney I guess.
Any particular song from “Light Upon the Lake” that has the most longevity, in terms of still being fun to play night after night?
That always changes tour to tour. I would say … “Follow” was really fun last night. I would say “Follow” now.
Any that you never want to play again? I saw somewhere you talking about not liking “No Woman.”
Oh man. (Laughs) No, no, no. Honestly, I still am really proud of that song. One of those covers that we did, “You’ve Got a Woman,” we completely stopped playing it months ago. That one we really hated. We loved the song and we loved our recording of it and the live recording of it, but playing that song live is just so crazy. Cause it’s just two chords over and over again.
Middle Brow Beer from Chicago has a Whitney beer. Is that named after you?
Yeah it definitely is. The owner just texted me straight up and asked if it was cool to do that. And yeah, we’re totally cool with it.
If it was like, Heineken or Miller we would probably ask for money. But we’re happy to, I guess, collaborate. We didn’t have anything to do with how the beer tasted. We’ve tried it, it’s good. I’m not usually into sours, but it’s not super crazy on the sour scale.
If you could’ve picked a kind of beer for them to make for you what would it have been?
Maybe a light beer. I don’t know how many craft breweries make light beer rip-offs, but I’d be so down with that. We pretty much religiously drink Miller Lite, so … anything that tastes like that.
You guys used to put Damian Lillard on the list for shows. Are you still doing that?
admitting that you're an nba fan is funny. but if anyone cares i put damian lillard on the guestlist at every show and he never shows up 😔— Whitney (@whitneytheband) July 9, 2016
No. I still really want to meet him. I’ve had some contact with his manager and sent him “Red Moon,” the instrumental off our album to see if he’d ever want to freestyle over it or something. That was like mid-season also. I think that dude’s pretty busy.
When we played Sasquatch we met one of the ticket seller guys that works at the Blazers. We bonded slightly. I think I’ll probably be at more Blazers games in the near future.
I’m hoping that connection … leads to courtside seats. But probably when they’re playing one of the worst teams.
This submission to an NPR best new music of 2016 is a list of things that listening to Whitney is like, including driving through the entire state of Montana, smoking a J on your grandfather’s farm where there’s no cell phone reception and playing with a dog in slow motion. How would you describe what listening to Whitney is like?
Crying at a county fair. Or something involving drugs maybe. I feel like when we first came out it was pretty shocking, the general sound was hard for people to wrap their head around. I’m guessing that’s why that article kind of blew up the way it did.
People really enjoy talking about Whitney in terms of the vibe you guys give. I don’t know whether that’s something you think is a positive or not.
I think it’s a positive for sure. Anytime we listen to any new music together, we’re all trying to pinpoint exactly what we hear in it and thinking about the influences and stuff.
Yeah. Like you guys sound like a campfire during daylight hours apparently.
(Laughs). Yeah. That’s sick.
Whitney play the main stage of Travelers' Rest Sunday at 6:30 p.m.