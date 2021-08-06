Queenager’s synth-pop album explores depth of sound and emotion

Following the dips and waves and hops and pitters of this new synth-pop album is a journey in itself as it turns a mirror on listeners allowing them to face their own truths.
“(The songs) all just have to deal with different things that are important to me or things that I've worked through emotionally,” said Sarah Frazier, lead performer of Queenager.
The local music duo, composed of Frazier and Bryan Curt Kostors, released their first album last month after just over a year of collaboration.
“Easy” is a pop album that explores the depths of both sound and emotion. The use of synthesizers gives each song an otherworldly feeling and the ambiguous lyrics bounce around in the listener's heads long after.
Queenager is a play on words, combining queen and teenager, to denote a flair for the dramatic, which its music is chock-full of.
The sound sinks into your skin and fills your body. It pools in your gut. It tugs at your heart. It pounds on your lungs and bounces behind your eyelids and lights up your brain.
Sometimes their music makes you feel like the speedy heroine in a spy movie, flashes of neon lights pass you in an unnamed metropolis and you’re unstoppable. Other times it makes you feel like you're alone on the beach, watching the rain and lightning strike the waves of an ever-expanding ocean.
Connecting over music
Frazier and Kostors were fans of one another before they’d even met. They connected over Facebook and bonded over their love of music. Before long, Frazier brought a song idea to Kostors and the two were creating “Easy.”
All of the songwriting, producing, recording, mixing and mastering were done by Frazier and Kostors. Kostors is a professor of composition at the University of Montana, so the two had access to a recording studio on campus.
They had a blast with the process, getting creative with how they made sounds. In “Positive Death,” one of the sounds is the compressed version of Frazier going “dun, dun, dun, dun,'' in a deep resonant voice. In “Am I” the crunching sounds are plastic bottles and cans the two crushed up in the studio, after making a trip to the nearest gas station.
While some other instruments are used, the majority of each song is dominated by the synthesizers. Frazier said the bones of the tracks are composed of her Roland JD-Xi, while their meat is made up of Kostors' Moogs, ASM Hydrasynth and modular synthesizer.
The electronic instruments are full of creative potential. Frazier said they can manipulate the sound waves with a turn of the knob or they can even build the sound they want from the ground up.
“I've just been singing songs since I can remember just making stuff up off the cuff, you know,” Frazier said. “And I think that creativity definitely stems from my mom.”
Her mother was a musician, having played in a rock band before Frazier was even born. The piano lessons Frazier took as a kid didn’t click though, at least not until she realized she could learn to play by ear. This creative talent made the synthesizer the perfect instrument for her to play around with.
Frazier said the ways in which the partnership worked well between her and Kostors surprised her. The song “Blue Diamond” originated as an instrumental piece from Kostors before Frazier added her lyrics to it. She normally struggles to create lyrics to fit someone else’s music, but with him it worked well.
“All of the songs were just kind of different cathartic endeavors, you know, just transmuting different emotions,” Frazier said. “And all of them, but ‘Blue Diamond' were originally just pieces of my own and I brought them to Bryan, and he made them more amazing.”
Frazier said she usually can stand in front of her keyboard and a song will come to her. Other times she writes a poem and sits with it for a while before developing the music to go with it.
“Easy” is the second full album Frazier has ever released, the other she released in 2014 called “What the Blind Would See if the Mute Would Speak” was her own solo work.
“It's a funny feeling to just be really proud of yourself for doing something good, and then having an opportunity to share that with other people,” Frazier said.
The feedback has been great, from text messages to social media, Kostors and Frazier even heard their album playing in Pink Elephant downtown.
Frazier will sometimes listen back to her own work, because if she’s not a fan of it then who will be?
The lyrics in Frazier's songs are cryptic. Each song alludes to certain emotions or themes, but they’re obscure enough that listeners can discover their own meaning.
In the song “Milk,” the synth-beat makes you want to bounce in your seat or tap your foot to the lightning fast beat, but the contrasting voice behind the lyrics is almost ghostly, “Bounty in my much too busy head,” she sings. “You say that you loved me as a kid.”
“The Line” feels like a psychedelic journey as the music swirls in your head like a spiral of color. “Leave me to misunderstand the line. Walk it again. Ready or not. Believe me when I cannot bend the fire. Of your eyes.”
“Our Demise” starts like gentle waves, with the occasional drop of electric sound. The sorrowful lyrics sing of rulers and warriors and storms — the battle of man versus nature perhaps — before exploding into a battle of sounds warring for dominance in the listener’s ear.
The song that hits home the most for Frazier though, is “Come What May.” It begins with piano, instead of the usual synth-bops, and the lyrics almost sound like a plea. “Oh mind, go away. Only time will keep you all. Unkindness met. Come what may. I’m only fearful in addressing it.”
“That song, specifically for me, and the reason I wrote it, was because I was transmuting feelings about my dad and his mental illness,” Frazier said. “But I feel like someone else could come across as a listener and read the lyrics and it would mean something else entirely to them.”
Frazier finds that the musical sound is usually what connects her emotionally to others’ music, but with her own, the lyrics are really important because they are hers. Yet, she also cherishes the use of sound in her songs, particularly with the final song in the album “Heart Breath.”
“There's some really, really hard-hitting big sounds happening in that song,” Frazier said. “It just sounds like being underwater to me — like someone diving into a river — and I can almost visualize bubbles through these big wavy synth sounds.”
Now that Kostors has taken a step back to prepare for the next semester and they’ve successfully released the album, Queenager is in an uncertain place. They don’t have any plans for what they’ll do next as of yet. For now, Frazier plans to take her time reacquainting with her own music again.
In the meantime she hopes that people who come across her music enjoy it.
“I know how excited I feel when I come across a really amazing band or a really amazing artist,” Frazier said. “And music kind of gets you through moments in your life, and so I hope that I can translate that with my own music to others.”