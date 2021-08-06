Queenager’s synth-pop album explores depth of sound and emotion

Her mother was a musician, having played in a rock band before Frazier was even born. The piano lessons Frazier took as a kid didn’t click though, at least not until she realized she could learn to play by ear. This creative talent made the synthesizer the perfect instrument for her to play around with.

Frazier said the ways in which the partnership worked well between her and Kostors surprised her. The song “Blue Diamond” originated as an instrumental piece from Kostors before Frazier added her lyrics to it. She normally struggles to create lyrics to fit someone else’s music, but with him it worked well.

“All of the songs were just kind of different cathartic endeavors, you know, just transmuting different emotions,” Frazier said. “And all of them, but ‘Blue Diamond' were originally just pieces of my own and I brought them to Bryan, and he made them more amazing.”

Frazier said she usually can stand in front of her keyboard and a song will come to her. Other times she writes a poem and sits with it for a while before developing the music to go with it.

“Easy” is the second full album Frazier has ever released, the other she released in 2014 called “What the Blind Would See if the Mute Would Speak” was her own solo work.