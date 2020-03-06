Record swap and flash sale to benefit Roxy Theater's 4th screen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To get ready for the weekend, Roxy employees have been sorting through a donation of some 10,000 LPs that were recently donated.

"It's an individual who collected records for many, many years," Steinberg said, and decided to "donate them to our cause."

Steinberg said that people really should head to the main swap on Sunday, as that's the spot where vendors will have curated crates of records.

The flash sale is being held a day early to help move as many of the donations as possible, priced at $1 a piece.

Along with records like Prince's "1999" and Steve Miller Band's "Book of Dreams," the stash includes oddities like Chipmunks albums and "Squirt Does Its Thing: Semi-Soft Music in Tijuana Style," in which George Garabedian and company play soda-themed exotica tunes like "Tequila and Squirt." Another random obscurity: "Songs of the Camp Fire Girls," a compilation of traditionals apparently recorded to promote the youth outdoor organization.

Proceeds from both events go toward the Roxy Annex, the space the nonprofit has rented right next door to its main theater. Demand for screenings and community rental events at its three existing screens is so high that it sought to expand when the opportunity came up.