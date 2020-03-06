Record swap and flash sale to benefit Roxy Theater's 4th screen

The Total Record Swap is back this weekend, with a bonus sale of thousands of albums on top of the hours' worth already lined up.
The main event is on Sunday at the Missoula Senior Center, where record shops like Rockin' Rudy's and Ear Candy, along with serious collector-vendors will sell from their vaults of LPs and 45s, plus cassettes, CDs, other media and memorabilia. The day before, on Saturday, the Roxy Theater will have a flash sale from a collection of thousands of LPs that were donated to them.
The swap was started in 2017 by a group of music fans who mostly were involved in Total Fest, a local independent, DIY music festival. During its 14-year run, which ended in 2015, they hosted a daytime record swap for bands and collectors to sell albums. After starting the swap back up, co-organizer Josh Vanek said they wanted to make it a benefit rather than a business venture.
The proceeds go toward the nonprofit Roxy across the street. Last year, swap organizers donated to the theater as well, bringing in about $4,000 before costs. This year, the money will go toward the Roxy Annex, a rented space next to its Hip Strip headquarters that will house a fourth screen and seating for 33 viewers. It's projected to be done by April, with a grand opening during the International Wildlife Film Festival.
Last year, somewhere from 300 to 400 people turned out to buy records provided by upward of 15 vendors. This year, they include the local music shops, plus noncommercial radio stations KFGM and KBGA and private collectors who have "been accumulating records all year long," said co-organizer Collin Pruitt.
Pruitt, who collects and sells records, said Missoula has great vendors for a town of its size. Last year, for instance, he found original pressings of Joy Division albums.
He and Roxy executive director Mike Steinberg are the kind of serious collectors who take road trips to find albums. Last year, they went to Spokane and will sell some of their finds.
"We try to curate what we bring based on what we think people find interesting," he said. Expect a lot of Dolly Parton, who's had a resurgence of interest lately, plus a decent amount of jazz.
"I think physically looking for music really brings stuff across your plate that wouldn't normally be in your wheelhouse," he said. Like any crate-digger, he enjoys the "archaeology" of it. Instead of you searching for an album, "it's almost like something finds you," he said, the opposite of streaming discovery platforms.
To get ready for the weekend, Roxy employees have been sorting through a donation of some 10,000 LPs that were recently donated.
"It's an individual who collected records for many, many years," Steinberg said, and decided to "donate them to our cause."
Steinberg said that people really should head to the main swap on Sunday, as that's the spot where vendors will have curated crates of records.
The flash sale is being held a day early to help move as many of the donations as possible, priced at $1 a piece.
Along with records like Prince's "1999" and Steve Miller Band's "Book of Dreams," the stash includes oddities like Chipmunks albums and "Squirt Does Its Thing: Semi-Soft Music in Tijuana Style," in which George Garabedian and company play soda-themed exotica tunes like "Tequila and Squirt." Another random obscurity: "Songs of the Camp Fire Girls," a compilation of traditionals apparently recorded to promote the youth outdoor organization.
Proceeds from both events go toward the Roxy Annex, the space the nonprofit has rented right next door to its main theater. Demand for screenings and community rental events at its three existing screens is so high that it sought to expand when the opportunity came up.
The costs of the renovations are upward of $55,000, and director of development Tammy Bodlovic said they're still looking for donations for the space.
"The possibilities keep opening up, and there's a lot that can happen over here," Bodlovic said.
An outside area behind the annex has enough green space (and wall space) to develop into an outdoor theater that will likely seat 50 people as a sort of "cinema beer garden" with a small stage for comedy or low-volume music or comedy events.