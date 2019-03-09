IF YOU GO

The third-annual Total Record Swap is set for Sunday, March 10, at the Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Vendors will be selling records, CDs, cassettes, memorabilia, and more.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a $1 admission fee. You can get in earlier from 9-10 a.m., for $3. There will be food and beverages for sale as well.

For more information, go to the Facebook event or totalrecordswapmt.blogspot.com.

Record Store Day, which features special releases, is Saturday, April 13.