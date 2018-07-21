This year’s July 26-29 festival, now in its eighth year, features Grammy-winning artist Dwight Yoakam as headliner, along with Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan.
Yoakam’s name is added to Red Ants Pants’ impressive run of big-name artists since its 2011 inception, including Lyle Lovett, Emmylou Harris, Charley Pride, Merle Haggard and Jason Isbell.
“When I first started the festival, it became clear to me that if we wanted to do something so remote … we would need to come in with a splash,” festival founder and organizer Sarah Calhoun said.
Yoakam’s booking was a bit last-minute (at least for the festival circuit) — Calhoun’s original headliner dropped out this winter, and she saw Yoakam was coming through Utah right before Red Ants Pants. She reached out, and he agreed.
“It was really a puzzle with timing,” Calhoun said. “He is one of the legends.”
Indie-folk/country act Shovels and Rope join the bill, along with bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers (who have toured with noted banjo player Steve Martin in recent years). Crow rapper Supaman is the sole Montana artist to play the main stage, but Montana-based groups Band of Drifters, Matt Strachan and Larry Kiff will represent the state on the secondary stage.
Thirty acts make up the whole bill, split with 16 on the main stage and 14 playing 20-30 minute sets on the side stage during changeovers.
Those side stage bands aren’t paid — but they are part of a contest. Festival-goers vote on their favorite side stage artist of the weekend, and the winner is automatically added to the main stage lineup the next summer (last year’s winner was The Riverside, a folk group known for tight harmonies sung around only one or two microphones).
Calhoun purposefully has made sure to book diverse lineups, along gender lines and popularity.
Red Ants Pants has a just over 50 percent male lineup, with 33 percent female artists and another 13 percent of groups with both male and female members. That far outdoes the 19 festivals Pitchfork tracked in 2018 that came in at 70 percent male and 19 percent female.
“That line of equity is kind of fundamental to what we do,” Calhoun said. “There’s so many good female musicians.”
She tries to book fairly diverse headline acts as well, especially happy about the Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan show that will cap off Sunday, calling them “strong, successful women in music.”
Red Ants Pants also has a foundation arm that, as of 2018, has donated more than $100,000 in support of women’s leadership, working farms and ranches, and rural communities.
As more and more festivals start up in Montana, Red Ants Pants’ 2011 start looks more ahead of the curve, but it hasn’t lost any momentum to other festivals like Seeley's Bob Marshall Music Festival or the Silver Cloud Campout at the $50,000 Silver Dollar Bar.
“In some ways you could view it as competition,” Calhoun said. But, "anything that can bring people together and maybe bring a little money into rural towns — that’s a damn good thing.”
Red Ants Pants has nearly tripled in size since its 2011 debut, from 6,000 attendees to 16,500 in 2017.
That’s led Calhoun to start thinking about capping ticket sales — even though they haven’t run out of space on the 100-acre cow pasture outside White Sulphur Springs that plays host to the festival.
She has increased the services for the festival, from adding more portable toilets and security to increasing vendor space.
It’s really about the character of the festival: Red Ants Pants is well known as an all-ages, family-friendly romp, with some of the biggest names in country, folk and bluegrass. Calhoun rues the idea it would become a “JumboTron experience.”
“It’s not like your traditional festival by any means,” she said. “We take care of folks very well.”