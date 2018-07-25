In a world driven by self-promotion and spin, the Pixies have endured by immersing themselves in both sound and service.
Extracting punk and surf rock characteristics, the Pixies marshaled in the 1990s alternative roar and their bellowing pop-punk crash influenced iconic bands such as Nirvana, Bush and Weezer. Indeed, the group’s popularity has only increased following their reunion in 2004 after a long divide.
“Our shows are 90 minutes and once the show starts there is no gap,” said David Lovering, drummer of the Pixies. “No talk. Thirty songs in 90 minutes, and that’s something we’ve honed over the years.”
The secrets of the Pixies’ success really aren’t any profound mysteries at all. They share the same love of life and risk and beauty and music that they did back in the late 1980s when they first formed in a family member’s garage in greater Boston.
“If you do it over and over, then you learn,” Lovering said. “You build stamina and at age 56 I’m playing the punk songs that I like the most. It’s about playing and practice and it’s not easier, it’s just what I’ve been doing my whole life. Practice makes perfect and you develop. It took me 30 years to set up the drums correctly.”
The Pixies have sustained the boom and bust of popularity, the proliferation of splinter scenes and countless subgenres, the trends and video clips, and they have done so all by sticking to the noble task of just doing it. It’s not about being cagey or mysterious or exclusive. It’s about doing capers without any capes.
“It’s amazing that after breaking up and 12 years of not playing, that in 2004 it felt like a day had not passed, and we were right on and doing shows, and it was like riding a bike. We lost Kim Deal (in 2013) and that felt like the end," he said.
He said new bass player Paz Lenchantin is "a joy" who "has rejuvenated and invigorated us. Paz is a full-on Pixie after four years and everything has worked."
“There was no reformulation and it was easy, not too much thought. It used to be that everyone tried to play live as we did on record, and since 2004, we’ve played stuff better, and have refined it, and it’s easier to play. 'Where is My Mind' is something we’ve been playing forever and it’s easy to do and simple for drums. But a year ago I heard it and I realized that all these years I’d been playing it wrong. Four bars, and the hi-hat had never been put in. There was a missing nuance. I figured it was good to forget about things and that I should just artfully listen to all of the songs again.”
Lovering and the two other original Pixies, Black Francis and Joey Santiago, formed in 1986 in the Boston area and played their first gigs in and around the Fenway and the Cambridge vicinities of the city. Lovering was thrilled to find an outlet for his childhood obsession.
“I started with some elementary drums with a practice pad and sticks and then I was able to read rudiments and sheet music. When I was 13 my dad got me a drum kit and it was not a practice pad anymore. I learned beats and fills and that drum set as a kid was out of this world, and I played that all of the time.
“We played the bars and the clubs and we got to rehearse in my dad’s garage and play around town. It took us about nine months and a demo to make it, and we went from playing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays around the city to playing Fridays and Saturdays. Then, we were the headliners in town, which happened relatively fast, and we were playing all those shows before we were signed and on a label. We played that one year around Boston and back then there were so many clubs to play and it was endless, and that’s not so much now because of gentrification.”
The band’s successful trajectory whipped up at an impressively accelerated rate.
“There were so many bands and sister bands then and there was an animosity towards us, because they’d been playing for years and we played nine months, at places like T.T. the Bear’s Place, the Rathskellar, Green Street Station. At 20 nothing was better and it was wonderful. We’d use my dad’s truck and rehearse in the garage and lived in the suburbs … we moved out of my parents’ garage and paid 15 dollars a week for a little room. There were heroine junkies and the Boston sewer cap and stench was overpowering, but we got used to it. I had my drums in cardboard cases and they had that smell afterwards for about two years. When any one of us smells something like sewage, it’s like one of our earliest memories.”
When the Pixies started out there was no plan in particular other than to be musicians. There was no agenda either; there was no strategic whimsy.
“It’s crazy that now we are like the Grateful Dead of alternative rock,” said Lovering. “There are people our age at the shows who can remember when we started and then broken up. Nirvana. Weezer. Radiohead. People who looked to them came and investigated us, and in the absence [of the breakup] our popularity grew. Now, we see a sea of kids 14, 15 and those young kids know every word to every song and it’s been like that since 2004.”
While the Pixies retain a large passionate base of fans in the United States and Europe, Lovering said that the wildest reception the band receives usually comes when they are touring in Central and South America.
“We have a lot of songs that have Spanglish dialect and the most popular place for the Pixies is in Mexico. It’s the only place where we have to use an assumed name in the hotel. There is more of a fervor there. It’s wonderful, and people are a little more demonstrative. Go to Japan, no applause, and go to Mexico, it’s like they are watching a football game.”
Lovering said that the band eventually stopped relying on greatest hits compilations, releasing a pair of fresh recordings over the past several years which have re-shaped members’ understanding of their own capabilities.
“When we got back together in 2004, we played for seven or eight years of old laurels and old stuff and we were playing some songs longer than the amount of the years that we had initially been a band. That kicked us in the ass to do new recordings, and we feel as if we are a viable, blue-collar band.”