Review: Austen's 'Emma,' humanized but not modernized

There's beauty to spare in the new screen adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma," from its palatial country estates with their art-filled galleries and manicured lawns, to the exquisitely detailed costumes (those feathered bonnets!), to star Anya Taylor-Joy, whose porcelain skin and blonde ringlets look like they belong in a Botticelli painting.

But wait, what's the unsightly red gush from her nose that emerges during a climactic romantic scene? Is Emma, um, having a nosebleed, amid all this pristine beauty?

Why, yes she is.

That nosebleed, director Autumn de Wilde has said, is an effort to show that no matter how elegant and refined we may be, we're composed of flesh and blood. And that our bodies intruded and betrayed us back in the early 19th century, when the novel was written, just as they do now.

It's a way of humanizing this new "EMMA." — the title contains capital letters and a period, for some reason — without exactly modernizing it. Unlike, say, Greta Gerwig, who in "Little Women" played with both structure and contemporary plot elements, the filmmakers hew pretty close here to Austen's original 1815 tale of a rich, well-meaning but self-involved young woman who meddles in everyone's affairs of the heart, and basically mucks it all up.

