Review: Panther Car's indie rock debut

Spacious reverb, lush guitar effects, an imaginative falsetto voice and a general mood of pained romanticism are streaked through the nine songs on "Pomegranate," a new full-length by Panther Car.
The Bozeman four-piece's album, recorded in about eight days in Anacortes, Washington, is both catchy and dense, easy to enjoy but worth multiple listens, and thoroughly cohesive without becoming numbing.
On Bandcamp, they've tagged the album as "progressive pop," which makes sense the moment you queue up the first track, "Lull." Singer-guitarist Scott Merenz writes high and memorable vocal lines that sometimes feel like call-backs to 1980s synth pop. The dream-pop guitar lines he and Connor Smith write ping and complement each other in a very proggy way, with sudden shifts in time signature that lend the songs a constant sense of forward motion. (The rhythm section of drummer Chrys Kirkwood and bassist Andrew Cornell help keep it all becoming so ethereal it floats away.)It's a trick that works well especially on "Hearts," where the somewhat call-and-response groove matches anxious lyrics ("silence is waiting for us/to call out") creating a sense of disorientation before temporary resolutions ("hanging on to now") and yet more crescendo ("feeling ordinary").
His falsetto, while his own, lends itself to playing a "recommended if you like" game, as reductive as those can sometimes be: Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste playing shoegaze. Tears for Fears doing '80s effects-laden dream-pop. (Things only truly go 1980s pop with "Ladders," which has a goofily upbeat but absurdly memorable pre-hook.)
***
They recorded it in about a week at The Unknown in Anacortes, with Nicholas Wilbur, who was recommended to them by Anything Bagel, the Missoula DIY label. In a phone interview last month, Kirkwood said it's like a "mystical fishing town" where they could focus on nothing but music for eight hours a day, "which is like the best situation." Merenz said it was a "destination recording experience," where they were "able to get more in tune with what we were doing" than if they'd stayed in Bozeman, where daily life could be a distraction.
The studio had plenty of gear, including an authentic tape-driven echo. Kirkwood's drums were recorded to tape, which is a nuance that "makes it sound really warm and adds to the vibrancy," Merenz said.
The echo is prominent on Merenz's voice, one of the most distinctive features of the band's sound. He was classically trained as a musician, and sang in university choirs, several operas and an a cappella group.
He started the band roughly seven or eight years ago, and until now has only recorded demos or EPs, perhaps one reason that "Pomegranate" sounds so established for a debut record. Independent Montana bands, geographically isolated as they are, face a difficult road trying to get their music heard outside of the state. Panther Car are one of a handful headed to Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, next month, and they show that they more than deserve it.