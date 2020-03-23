Review: Pearl Jam come roaring back with superb new album

Environmental fears are a frequent motif, with Vedder often singing about oceans rising and an uneasy Earth. “You can't hide the lies/In the rings of a tree,” he sings on “Alright.” The album’s cover captures a Norwegian ice cap gushing and the title “Gigaton” is often used to measure human carbon dioxide emissions.

The band's distaste for current politics is also easily apparent: Vedder sings in one song that the “government thrives on discontent” and on “Never Destination” he mentions “collusion hiding in plain sight.”

Donald Trump is directly mentioned once, in “Quick Escape,” a rocking ditty about looking for a place, anyplace — Morocco, Zanzibar, Mars even — that the president hasn't destroyed yet. He later calls the sitting president an expletive on another track.

But despite the gloom, there's great hope on “Gigaton,” too, with Vedder cheerleading the resistance. “Swim sideways from this undertow and do not be deterred,” he counsels on “Seven O'Clock” and adds, “This is no time for depression.” And on the straightforward rocker “Superblood Wolfmoon,” he says: “Don't allow for hopelessness/Focus on your focusness/I've been hoping that our hope dies last.”