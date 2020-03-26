Review: Pearl Jam come roaring back with superb new album

"Alright" is a nifty, spacey, Peter Gabriel-ish tune and "Comes Then Goes" is an acoustic ballad for a lost friend. Gossard sings lead on the terrifically unsettling lullaby "Buckle Up" and drummer Matt Cameron shines on the excellent "Take the Long Way," attacking his kit like a thrash act.

Environmental fears are a frequent motif, with Vedder often singing about oceans rising and an uneasy Earth. "You can't hide the lies/In the rings of a tree," he sings on "Alright." The album's cover captures a Norwegian ice cap gushing and the title "Gigaton" is often used to measure human carbon dioxide emissions.

The band's distaste for current politics is also easily apparent: Vedder sings in one song that the "government thrives on discontent" and on "Never Destination" he mentions "collusion hiding in plain sight."

Donald Trump is directly mentioned once, in "Quick Escape," a rocking ditty about looking for a place, anyplace — Morocco, Zanzibar, Mars even — that the president hasn't destroyed yet. He later calls the sitting president an expletive on another track.