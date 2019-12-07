If you go

There's a rock show and rock memorabilia showcase on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The music: Andrew Cohen is playing a solo acoustic set as part of "This Town is Full of Ghosts," a rock show at the Zootown Arts Community Center. The other groups on the bill are VTO (punk), Tormi (indie/jazz), and Crypticollider (psych). The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show runs from 7-11 p.m. Cover is $7. All ages.

The history: Starting at 3 p.m., you can check out "A Music Mosaic: How Missoula Built Its Rockin' Community," featuring historical panels and research by a University of Montana introductory public history class, plus displays of memorabilia from collectors and community members.