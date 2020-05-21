River City Roots Fest calls off big street shows

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

River City Roots Fest, one of the largest annual public events held in downtown Missoula, won['t return as normal this year.

On Thursday, organizers announced that they’re rethinking how the event, originally scheduled for Aug. 28-29, could go on in the midst of a pandemic.

Typically, several blocks of downtown Missoula are closed off, and crowds of up to 15,000 people including locals, University of Montana students and tourists, gather to see music by national touring acts and local groups, with rows of food trucks, an art show and activities in Caras Park.

Moving ahead, the Missoula Downtown Association and the planning committee will examine ways to “pivot the festival to allow for smaller groups of attendees, local entertainment, and implementation of reopening guidelines in a responsible way.