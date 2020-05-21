River City Roots Fest calls off big street shows

River City Roots Fest, one of the largest annual public events held in downtown Missoula, won['t return as normal this year.
On Thursday, organizers announced that they’re rethinking how the event, originally scheduled for Aug. 28-29, could go on in the midst of a pandemic.
Typically, several blocks of downtown Missoula are closed off, and crowds of up to 15,000 people including locals, University of Montana students and tourists, gather to see music by national touring acts and local groups, with rows of food trucks, an art show and activities in Caras Park.
Moving ahead, the Missoula Downtown Association and the planning committee will examine ways to “pivot the festival to allow for smaller groups of attendees, local entertainment, and implementation of reopening guidelines in a responsible way.
“The health of our community is a number-one priority,” said Bob McGowan, president of the MDA Board of Directors, said in the news release. “We recognize and appreciate the value of events that draw people together in celebration, and we want nothing more than thousands of people dancing in the streets of Downtown. However, we also understand we must be prudent in our actions and do all we can to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
They’re considering a virtual festival, small events held in multiple venues and other ideas. They’re soliciting ideas from the public that can be sent to info@missouladowntown.com.
This story will be updated.
