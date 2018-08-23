New Orleans funk, Cajun zydeco, and Grammy-grade bluegrass are some of the highlights at this weekend's River City Roots Festival.
The 13th annual, free-admission gathering is this Friday and Saturday in downtown Missoula, on several closed-off blocks on Ryman and West Main streets.
The line-up for the big stage includes many groups that have been on the festival's list for years, according to Ellen Buchanan, the committee chair.
The headliners on Friday are the New Orleans Suspects, a group of Crescent City veterans. Their members have played with the Neville Brothers, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, James Brown and more.
Saturday's closers are the Infamous Stringdusters, who won the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album.
"They're always at the top of my wish list," Buchanan said. The festival is scheduled for the last weekend in August to welcome back the students to the University of Montana. The fixed dates mean that they often have to fly groups in, which can be costly.
The festival is paid for with sponsorships and sales from the street bar and food trucks.
Two up-and-coming groups on Saturday's bill are Billy Strings and the Jon Stickley Trio.
Strings is "pretty much tearing it up right now" and is in high demand, Buchanan said. The 20-something Nashville guitar virtuoso has a hard-driving, raw style of bluegrass. Rolling Stone Country said he sounds like "the head-banging speed of a thrash metal band channeled through flat-picked guitar and mandolin, with a touch of end-of-the-world psychedelia."
The Jon Stickley Trio of Asheville, North Carolina, is also technically, maybe, a progressive bluegrass band, but the label doesn't do justice to their eclecticism.
Stickley is a phenomenally proficient flat-picker, who runs his acoustic through a pedal board when the mood suits him. At times the trio's music references indie music and heavy rock, particularly when you factor in the drumwork of Hunter Deacon. Stickley's counterpart is fiddler Lyndsay Pruett, who helps steer the music into other genres.
Regardless of where you might want to peg them, the group is most interested in tight playing and arrangements over loose jamming.
"They get pretty jazzy in addition to what you generally expect from a string band," Buchanan said.
On Friday, a 2014 headliner, Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas, will perform their danceable brand of accordion-leaden Cajun music.
Montana bands are on the bill this year, too. Good Old Fashioned, a Missoula Americana combo, are playing Friday; Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, a Bozeman bluegrass band, are, too. Both days have afternoon openers with children's music from Tangled Tones and the Zootown Arts Community Center kid bands on Friday and "kindie" band The Salamanders on Saturday.
The festival has a juried art fair on Main Street, with traditional and nontraditional work from around the Pacific Northwest, organizers said.
For those inclined to get some exercise in, Saturday has a four-mile fun run that starts at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to rivercityrootsfestival.com.
Here's the schedule:
Main Street:
Friday, Aug. 24
Missoula-area kids bands, 12:30-2 p.m.
Good Old Fashioned, 2:30-4 p.m.
Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs, 4:30-6 p.m.
Nathan Williams & the Zydeco Cha Chas, 6:30-8 p.m.
New Orleans Suspects, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 25
The Salamanders, 12:30-2 p.m.
Rapidgrass, 2:30-4 pm
Jon Stickley Trio, 4:30-6 p.m.
Billy Strings, 6:30-8 p.m.
The Infamous Stringdusters, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Other events:
Friday, Aug. 24
11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Family fun festival, Caras Park
11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Art show, Main Street
11 a.m.-10 p.m.: Food court opens, Ryman Street
2-10 p.m.: Street bars open, Main Street
6-9:30 p.m.: Boys & Girls Club family concert, Caras Park
Saturday, Aug. 25:
8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Saturday markets, downtown Missoula
8:30 a.m.: Four-mile run, East Main
10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Family fun festival: Caras Park
11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Art show, Main Street
11 a.m.-10 p.m.: Food court and street bars open, Ryman Street
Sunday, Aug. 26
10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Roots Fest sidewalk sale, downtown Missoula