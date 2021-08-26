River City Roots: Live music returns to Main Street

The River City Roots Festival is back on the streets and in person this Friday-Saturday, Aug. 27-28, for its 15th year.

The free-admission event is going on just like it would as if it was 2019, the last time it was held in person — they’ve lined up two days’ worth of bands on West Main Street, along with an art show, a fun run, food trucks and a family fun fest in Caras Park.

The headliners are Super Chikan, a Mississippi blues guitarist who makes his own instruments, and Missoula-born progressive bluegrass band the Lil Smokies in their first gig here since the very end of 2019.

The festival, designed to mark the end of summer and welcome back University of Montana students, will likely make for a busy weekend in downtown. In normal years, the Missoula Downtown Partnership has estimated that 15,000 people attend over the course of two days.

Music

Friday