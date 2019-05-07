Led Zeppelin frontman and certifiable rock god Robert Plant has booked a concert at KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner on Friday, Sept. 27.
Plant will perform with the Sensational Space Shifters, one of his many solo projects in the last 15 years. A search through the Missoulian archives doesn't give any sign that Plant has ever played in Montana before.
Plant has stayed busy exploring different solo sounds in the last two decades, from the Americana-tinged "Raising Sand," a Grammy-winning collaboration with Alison Krauss in 2007, continuing through 2017's world music-influenced "Carry Fire" with the Space Shifters. NPR said it was a "finely woven blend of folk, Celtic, blues and world music" and noted that Plant's voice can still "summon the fury of the Gods when necessary." On stage, the band has covered Led Zeppelin songs like "Black Dog," sometimes in new arrangements that don't attempt to mimic his former band.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the Top Hat, logjampresents.com or 1-800-514-3849. They run from $64.50 on the lawn to $74.50 in the pit.
There's an online-only presale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Go to logjampresents.com to sign up.
Also this week, Logjam Presents, which runs the 4,000-capacity venue on the Blackfoot River, announced a concert by alternative rock band Incubus. The band is on a "20 Years of 'Make Yourself' & Beyond" tour in honor of its 1999 album. They'll perform on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Tickets run from $49.50 to $79.50, and go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m., with a Thursday presale. Go to logjampresents.com to sign up.