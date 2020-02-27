Scott Seaton: Symphony candidate wants old, new and new ideas

"It's one of the most challenging violin pieces in the repertory, and it really takes quite a lover of Sibelius' music — one, to really understand it, and two, to make sure you get all the notes in (your fingers)."

The entree is Bohemian composer Antonin Dvořák's Symphony No. 8. Seaton said it's one of the most "bright, cheery optimistic pieces of music from the 19th century that I can think of." By the time of its premiere in 1889, audiences expected "endings that would excite them and energize them for the days to come," with earworms and, to his mind, "grooves that shift from one to the other, and you never quite know where you're going until you there."

***