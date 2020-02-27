Scott Seaton: Symphony candidate wants old, new and new ideas

Put living composers on the concert program along with Bach and Brahms. Collaborate and raise awareness for the symphony.
Scott Seaton has many things he'd like to achieve if he's hired as the music director of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra.
"I think the goal for every community is to make sure every single person in the community is aware that there is an orchestra, that there is live music for them to experience, which is much more difficult than it sounds," he said.
Seaton is the music director of the North State Symphony in Chico, California, and the principal conductor of the Veridian Symphony in Yuba City.
He's the fourth of the five candidates to become the next music director for the Missoula Symphony Orchestra, following the departure of longtime leader Darko Butorac at the end of the 2018-19 season.
Before choosing his replacement, the nonprofit ensemble is bringing the finalists to Missoula for several weeks' worth of interviews each. For the public, they must program and conduct a masterworks concert.
Seaton is enthusiastic about potential collaborations with the community. He said "90%" of the music conductor's job is to "get everyone in that community excited about coming to the Missoula Symphony" and ensure that "in the region that you're working, the art form has momentum to keep it going." That means advocacy with youth groups or maybe playing a farmers market to reach people who might not know their town has an orchestra.
He'd also like to reach out to the young professional class to raise awareness, perhaps playing in breweries or wine bars and "really engage people on personal levels" and let them know there's a symphony they can attend, whether they want to dress up or just wear a T-shirt and jeans, like he did when he was living in Boston.
He'd need more time on the ground before getting too specific about Missoula projects, but emphasized that it "would be fun if it hasn't been done before."
As an example, the North State Symphony is holding a worldwide composer contest, in which the audience will get to vote on the finalist. The winning piece will be performed at a concert this May to celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday. The audience will get to "have conversations about what we are actually looking for in a composer, in a composition, or why this piece is different from this piece."
***
Seaton, like all the candidates so far, is passionate about the classical repertoire and living composers. Finding the right way to present both is a delicate balance for a regional symphony with a limited number of masterworks concerts per season.
Within a single program, for instance, you can mingle new and old while prefacing anything new with pre-concert talks or an introduction during the concert itself.
An example of someone he's worked with is the composer Mason Bates, who transitioned from an early career as a club DJ to collaborations with major orchestras where strings mix with electronic beats. (He wrote an opera, "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs," about the Apple co-founder.)
Given a limited number of concerts per season, though, he did emphasize caution, with the balance toward the familiar. It's about pleasantly surprising people through careful selection of potentially lasting pieces rather than overwhelming or alienating them.
***
His concert program follows that philosophy. It will open with "Javelin," by Michael Torke, who wrote the piece to mark the 50th anniversary of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in 1994, and was used as the opening ceremony music for the Summer Olympics there two years later.
Seaton said it has an energetic, cinematic quality that should recall movie composer John Williams.
Next is the concerto portion, where soloist Chee-Yun Kim will be featured on Sibelius' Violin Concerto.
Seaton counts the Finnish composer, who died in 1957, among his favorites, and this was his lone violin concerto. To him, it sounds "textural," recalling the Finnish landscape: the forests to the aurora borealis and "packs of birds flying overhead," and "everything that's nature you feel and see."
"It's one of the most challenging violin pieces in the repertory, and it really takes quite a lover of Sibelius' music — one, to really understand it, and two, to make sure you get all the notes in (your fingers)."
The entree is Bohemian composer Antonin Dvořák's Symphony No. 8. Seaton said it's one of the most "bright, cheery optimistic pieces of music from the 19th century that I can think of." By the time of its premiere in 1889, audiences expected "endings that would excite them and energize them for the days to come," with earworms and, to his mind, "grooves that shift from one to the other, and you never quite know where you're going until you there."
***
Seaton grew up in rural Tennessee with little exposure to live orchestral music — among his first experiences were a Boston Pops concert on television and a CD of "The Nutcracker." His high school band director took risks, like having the marching band play "Rite of Spring" (his No. 1 piece music) at football games. He enrolled in college while studying music and math, and got an early job as assistant conductor with the Nashville Youth Symphony. Feeling overstretched, he consulted with mentors and decided to focus wholly on music. He's studied at the University of Montreal, the New England Conservatory, and Vanderbilt University. He worked his way up through positions in academia and non-academia, eventually landing in his current post as the music director of the North State Symphony in Chico.
In between, he led a semi-professional orchestra in Minot, North Dakota, where he became familiar with Montana. He's a long-distance cyclist and marathon-runner, among other outdoorsy hobbies.
"I love skiing, I love cycling, running and Missoula is one of those places where it seems like everything I love doing is a great fit," he said.
The orchestra's standing and its potential appealed to him as well.
"It seems like the orchestra has really placed solid roots and just a very sturdy foundation into the community. It would be exciting for me or any music director really who has this position to see how far that can go, and the exciting collaborations and unique pairings that could happen with the symphony. Endless possibility, really," he said.