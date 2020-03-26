'Sequesterfest' and streaming concerts move the music scene online

There are more virtual "gigs" ahead, including a 12-hour marathon called Sequester Fest on Saturday.

That was wrangled by Nina Alviar, a special-effects make-up artist, who works on Hollywood films. She also sings in a band, Don Teschner and the WaterDawgs, that is led by her partner, who played in Rod Stewart's backing group.

The two work on movies, too, and play locally. They made about $1,200 during a recent month's worth of gigs that are now all gone. She said that streaming gigs aren't likely to make up the lost income but can help with necessities.

Every hour from noon until midnight, performers, mostly in the Americana, blues and folk vein, will perform from their own spaces. They'll have Venmo mobile payment information displayed on screen, with links to find the next musician once their time is up.

She encouraged the players to set up in a space with a visually interesting backdrop — she and Teschner have a home studio. Other people might use a porch, or maybe a space with visual art.

Alviar has experience running nonprofits, and set up Missoula Sequesterfest as a model that can be re-used (not that she's going to make any profits from it). She's planning a Missoula Sequesterfest West with Los Angeles-based musicians.