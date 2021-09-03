Singer Jeffrey Foucault won't play concerts in Montana

He started coming out West after a summer he spent in North Central Wyoming. His drummer and one of his closest friends, Billy Conway, lived in Wilsall in southwestern Park County.

“It’s a place that I feel real at home, and I make a point of being there either to fish or be on tour” as much as he can, including performances once or twice a year, he said. He played outdoors here in July at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival, for instance.

Foucault had lined out September dates with public and private shows planned, including public ones in Great Falls at the Forde Nursery (an outdoor space), The Attic Montana in Livingston and the Covellite Theater in Butte. They were arranged with a verbal agreement that he’d be able to require proof of vaccination or a negative test. He later realized that was no longer possible.

Their original plan was to bring a full band. Conway, who now lives in Massachusetts, has been treated for cancer. As the fall wave of delta cases rose they decided it was too dangerous to bring him here if people aren't wearing masks in public or venues aren't allowing safety measures, Foucault said.

Foucault was planning on doing a duo tour with pedal steel player Eric Heywood, who's worked with the Pretenders and now lives in Butte, but then opted to cancel entirely.