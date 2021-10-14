Slant Street Records opens with curated selection of vinyl

Pruitt loves the musical archaeology of vinyl — going out and looking for records, and the “fortuitous nature” of what you find. For instance, he’s scored rare 45s by Montana bands. Recordings like these have "only seen the light of day because it’s been discovered at a garage sale," he said. Some of those went toward the Lost Sounds Montana project, which gathers Treasure State albums online and in compilations.

Steinberg is particularly interested in 45s and soul records, which hold music that may not have ever been released on any other formats. (He says he's collected around 4,000 45s.)

He also thinks there’s something tactile and almost ritualistic about records, he said. You’ll never get to see John Coltrane or Miles Davis in person, but you can hunt down one of their albums. There’s the difference in the listening experience — hearing an album start to finish, as it was intended to, rather than piecemeal on playlists.

The sale, too, can be more meaningful in person with a physical medium, Pruitt said, knowing that a customer is going to walk out the door and hear an amazing piece of music for the first time.