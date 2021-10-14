Slant Street Records opens with curated selection of vinyl

After years of hunting down, buying and selling vinyl in person and online, two Missoula collectors have opened a brick and mortar shop, Slant Street Records.
Collin Pruitt and Mike Steinberg want their space on Higgins Avenue to feel curated, so people won’t have to flip through, say, piles of dollar copies of Perry Como to get to the John Coltrane.
For Steinberg, collecting vinyl records is an endless pursuit.
"You get interested in an artist and you go down their whole discography," with "continual veins of music to explore," he said.
To Pruitt, there’s something special about seeking out old vinyl and rescuing it from sometimes grimy bins, cleaning it up and placing it in a new sleeve. Then you can “bring it to a place among its peers” and change its context.
The display walls at Slant Street on the day before its official opening only had room for sought-after classics: Joni Mitchell’s “Blue,” Yusef Lateef’s “Eastern Sounds,” the Talking Heads’ debut album, "Talking Heads: 77," and the soundtrack to David Lynch’s film “Eraserhead.” (Steinberg is also the executive director of the Roxy Theater.)
The genre doesn’t matter to them as much as quality, Pruitt said. They have country and western, rock and pop, psychedelic and garage rock, jazz and soul, and less easily classified finds, like cult composer Moondog. They have a section for 45s — a far more niche item, Steinberg said — with artists as varied as Mavis Staples and Nirvana.
The shop, which officially opens on Friday, is located at 1413 S. Higgins Ave., next door to Great Harvest Bread Co.
It’s the third vinyl outlet in town, joining locally owned staples Ear Candy and Rockin’ Rudy’s Record Heaven that weathered the CD boom and bust and subsequent renewed interest in LPs. Slant Street has one set of bins for new vinyl, but their focus is used and vintage, preferring to leave newly pressed albums to Ear Candy.
Both of the Slant Street duo are serious collectors. They have their own vinyl-only shows on KBGA College Radio and have organized local record swaps. Steinberg’s father and aunt ran a record store. Pruitt’s been collecting for over a decade, and became more serious about it after teaming up with Steinberg years ago.
The two seek out people’s record collections and travel around Montana or farther to pick them up. Naturally, the Internet has changed the nature of vinyl sales, and the chance finds of dusty stacks of rare albums are more infrequent. It’s easier than ever to buy online, but the pricing has gone up accordingly, too.
Before the store, they were selling online and through a curated section at Betty’s Divine, and will continue to do so.
Their long-discussed idea was able to take shape through good luck. They were already renting basement storage space in their building for their records when the storefront became available.
Pruitt loves the musical archaeology of vinyl — going out and looking for records, and the “fortuitous nature” of what you find. For instance, he’s scored rare 45s by Montana bands. Recordings like these have "only seen the light of day because it’s been discovered at a garage sale," he said. Some of those went toward the Lost Sounds Montana project, which gathers Treasure State albums online and in compilations.
Steinberg is particularly interested in 45s and soul records, which hold music that may not have ever been released on any other formats. (He says he's collected around 4,000 45s.)
He also thinks there’s something tactile and almost ritualistic about records, he said. You’ll never get to see John Coltrane or Miles Davis in person, but you can hunt down one of their albums. There’s the difference in the listening experience — hearing an album start to finish, as it was intended to, rather than piecemeal on playlists.
The sale, too, can be more meaningful in person with a physical medium, Pruitt said, knowing that a customer is going to walk out the door and hear an amazing piece of music for the first time.
Regarding the name, the space itself is slanted and adjacent to the Slant Streets. They also liked it because it sounds like the name of a shop that’s been around for decades, and it’s a rare place-based name that hasn’t been claimed by numerous other businesses and organizations.