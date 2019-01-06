Two Missoula bands who have provided the soundtrack for many a night on the dance floor are now in an upcoming Netflix film.
Russ Nasset and the Revelators and Louie Bond and the Texas Playgirl will appear in "Juanita," an independent movie the streaming service bought. A release date hasn't been announced yet.
The movie stars Alfre Woodard, whose streak of movies and series lately includes "The Lion King," "Luke Cage," "Empire," and "A Series of Unfortunate Events." She plays a woman looking for a fresh start who picks up and moves to the fictional town of "Paper Moon, Montana." (According to a Deadline Hollywood article, it was shot in Virginia.)
It was based on a novel, "Dancing on the Edge of the Roof," by Sheila Williams of Kentucky.
The film was directed by Clark Johnson, who portrayed an activist lawyer in the last season of the L.A. detective drama "Bosch" and a city editor at the Baltimore Sun in the final season of "The Wire." He also starred in "Homicide: Life on the Streets," and acted in and directed episodes of the police drama "The Shield."
Kimberlee Carlson, a local jazz and country vocalist who performs with Bond, has a connection from her former professional home base of Los Angeles who helps place music in films.
Their tunes eventually were selected for "Juanita." The title track from Bond and Carlson's album, "She'll Get You," has a little touch of Western swing. Bond wrote the tune years ago, inspired by barroom talk he overhead. The lyrics are about men who misunderstand a particular woman much smarter than them.
The title of Nasset's song, "Honky Tonkin' Guitar Man," pretty well describes the tune itself, with the clean-toned, six-string sound familiar to anyone who's caught the band at the Union Club.
Nasset hasn't yet seen the movie but hopes "it'll become a big hit." He had the offer to either accept an upfront payment or royalties, and he opted for royalties, adding that if he was involved in music for the money, he would've moved on a long time ago.
Bond said his guitar work has been onscreen before. He backed the singer Hoyt Axton on a song used during the credits to "King Cobra," a B-movie that Axton starred in.
Nasset, too, has contributed songs to a movie in the past. The locally made, independent "The Best Bar in America" featured three of his tunes.