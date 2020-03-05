52 songs in a year: Missoula songwriter on his experiment writing a song a week

Some tools helped keep the project invigorated. Brownell, who never gave much deep study to chord theory prior to his project, used Hookpad, a songwriting software program, to find new progressions or melodies outside of his regular palette that he would then add on to.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"To me, also, almost every song has to have at least one chord that steps out of a key or does something weird or has a major-to-minor shift," he said. He added that, "If you just stay inside the music, you end up writing, I don't know, it just sounds like a Christmas song or something."

For more Zen-like advice, he would turn to "Oblique Strategies," a deck of cards with abstract directions created by musician Brian Eno and artist Peter Schmidt. (One piece, selected at random from a website: "Accept advice." A second: "Look closely at the most embarrassing details and amplify them.")

For lyrics, he might pick a random book and open it to a phrase and use that as a prompt. His wife, an artist, collects antique books which provided some obscure jumping-off points.

***