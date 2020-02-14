Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

The Partygoers

The Partygoers are bringing their Montana take on dance music to the VFW Post 209 on Saturday.

 Tiny Spider Media, courtesy of Partygoers

FRIDAY, Feb. 14

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 

BLACKTAIL MOUNTAIN SKI AREA, Lakeside: Live music, 3-5 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

HARBOR GRILLE, Lakeside: Brent Jameson, 6 p.m. 

PERFECT SHOT TAVERN, downtown Polson: Anti-Valentine's Day party, 9 p.m. 

RANCH CLUB RESTAURANT, 8501 Ranch Club Road: Kimberlee Carlson and Jeff Troxel jazz combo, 6-8 p.m. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: 406, 9:30 p.m.  

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Judith Gap (folk), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Wolf & The Moons (folk, local), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. "Funky Disco, Soul" featuring Mark Myriad & Friends, The Honey Horns and Jetstar 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Tom Catmull (rock, folk), 9:30 p.m., no cover.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.

THE WILMA: Bone Thugs N Harmony (hip-hop), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $35 (logjampresents.com), all ages. 

SATURDAY, Feb. 15

BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover. 

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Salsa 406!, 8:30 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Frederico Brothers, 6-8 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Partygoers (electronic/dance), Transcendental Express (jazz funk), 9 p.m.-midnight. Free, ages 21 and over. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: 406, 9:30 p.m. 

SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Larry Hirshberg (troubadour), 8-10 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Yola (British soul, Americana), 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, $23 (logjampresents.com), all ages.   

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Band in Motion, 9:30 p.m., no cover. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.

SUNDAY, Feb. 16

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Gandy Dancer, 5-7 p.m.  

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Old-time fiddle tune slow jam, 3-5 p.m.  

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

THE TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: The Sunday Nightcap, an evening of burlesque featuring Missoula's Cigarette Girls, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $5, ages 21 and over. 

THE WILMA: Atmosphere (Minnesota hip-hop) with the Lioness, Nikki Jean and DJ Keezy, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $30 in advance (logjampresents.com), $33 day of show, all ages. 

MONDAY, Feb. 17

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: open mic, 6-8 p.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.  

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.:  Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

TUESDAY, Feb. 18

EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.

MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m.

MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: Oliver Messiaen's Quartet for the End of Time, 7:30 p.m. Featuring Margaret Baldridge, violin, Christopher Kirkpatrick, clarinet, Adam Collins, cello, Christopher Hahn, piano, with Bryan Kostors, and James Randall, presenters.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

GREAT BURN BREWING, 2230 McDonald Ave.: Smith/McKay All Day (rock, blues), 6-8 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Jazz Night with Missoula Jazz Collective, 7-9 p.m., free, all ages. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.

THURSDAY, Feb. 20

BITTER ROOT BREWERY, Hamilton: Kimberlee Carlson Jazz Quartet with Jim Driscoll, 6-8 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Lochwood (traditional bluegrass), 6-8 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk, 9 p.m.-midnight, ages 21 and over.   

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Wayne Brothers and the Nightlife Band, 8:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue" John Floridis Quartet (singer-songwriter), 8 p.m., free, all ages. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.

