Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

FRIDAY, Feb. 14
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
BLACKTAIL MOUNTAIN SKI AREA, Lakeside: Live music, 3-5 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
HARBOR GRILLE, Lakeside: Brent Jameson, 6 p.m.
PERFECT SHOT TAVERN, downtown Polson: Anti-Valentine's Day party, 9 p.m.
RANCH CLUB RESTAURANT, 8501 Ranch Club Road: Kimberlee Carlson and Jeff Troxel jazz combo, 6-8 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: 406, 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Judith Gap (folk), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Wolf & The Moons (folk, local), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. "Funky Disco, Soul" featuring Mark Myriad & Friends, The Honey Horns and Jetstar 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Tom Catmull (rock, folk), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
THE WILMA: Bone Thugs N Harmony (hip-hop), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $35 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
SATURDAY, Feb. 15
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Salsa 406!, 8:30 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Frederico Brothers, 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Partygoers (electronic/dance), Transcendental Express (jazz funk), 9 p.m.-midnight. Free, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: 406, 9:30 p.m.
SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Larry Hirshberg (troubadour), 8-10 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Yola (British soul, Americana), 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, $23 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Band in Motion, 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Feb. 16
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Gandy Dancer, 5-7 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Old-time fiddle tune slow jam, 3-5 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
THE TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: The Sunday Nightcap, an evening of burlesque featuring Missoula's Cigarette Girls, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $5, ages 21 and over.
THE WILMA: Atmosphere (Minnesota hip-hop) with the Lioness, Nikki Jean and DJ Keezy, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $30 in advance (logjampresents.com), $33 day of show, all ages.
MONDAY, Feb. 17
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, Feb. 18
EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m.
MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: Oliver Messiaen's Quartet for the End of Time, 7:30 p.m. Featuring Margaret Baldridge, violin, Christopher Kirkpatrick, clarinet, Adam Collins, cello, Christopher Hahn, piano, with Bryan Kostors, and James Randall, presenters.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
GREAT BURN BREWING, 2230 McDonald Ave.: Smith/McKay All Day (rock, blues), 6-8 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Jazz Night with Missoula Jazz Collective, 7-9 p.m., free, all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.
THURSDAY, Feb. 20
BITTER ROOT BREWERY, Hamilton: Kimberlee Carlson Jazz Quartet with Jim Driscoll, 6-8 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Lochwood (traditional bluegrass), 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk, 9 p.m.-midnight, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Wayne Brothers and the Nightlife Band, 8:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue" John Floridis Quartet (singer-songwriter), 8 p.m., free, all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.