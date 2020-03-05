Still a Man at Work: Popular '80s band frontman Colin Hay

The relationship is a decidedly circular one. Colin Hay, 66, will always be the guy from the quirky quintet Men at Work.
In the midst of this, he no longer fusses with the fact.
“Some years back,” said Hay, “I figured it out that it was senseless for me to transition at all to somebody or someone else. Yes, I will always be from the band. I might just as well embrace it.”
In 1978, Colin Hay met guitarist Ron Strykert, forming the nucleus of what would become Men at Work. The Aussie band enjoyed torrential radio and video play in the early to mid-'80s when its first albums, “Business as Usual” (1981) and “Cargo” (1983), crested Billboard charts in the United States and around the globe. The scene that bands such as Men at Work launched in the 1980s embodied their era’s outlandish sensibilities (oh, how revolutionary MTV seemed back then) and cutting-edge aspirations.
The band had a knack for catchy jingles and unforgettable phrases such as “He just smiled and gave me a Vegemite sandwich.” (Full sentimental disclosure: The line comes from a song I obsessively lip-synced on a bulky Camcorder while in the basement of my boyhood home: “Down Under.”) That song, and a few other tunes — “Who Can It Be Now?” “Overkill” and “It’s a Mistake” — even struck platinum or gold.
Fame and first-class fortune, however, were short-lived, dissipating with the release of the apathetic “Two Hearts” (1985) and bottoming out when the band split up shortly after. While a revised Men at Work toured again in 1996 — originals Hay and flautist Greg Ham along with three new members — the group failed to produce fresh material and was confined to wistfully retreading the same ground.
“Greg and I always discussed and wanted to try to make a new record,” said Hay. “We wanted to make a new Men at Work album — new things, you know. But that never happened — and it all ended in 2002. After six years, it was becoming something of a nostalgia act, which was fun to do on a certain plane, but it took up a lot of effort and a lot of time to do.”
From there, Hay decided to improvise, to find a new place as a musician where he could shed his past and debut a new life, to mixed results. An understated, quietly beautiful solo career has been dwarfed by the earlier commercial recognition of the band.
Perhaps overshadowed in this struggle is a veritable lifetime of practice for Hay, who grew up on “the hits of the day,” he said, at the music shop that his father and mother owned in Scotland.
“From ages 5 to 14, I listened to all of the music of the period,” said Hay. “The store concentrated mainly on records and pianos, and a few guitars. One or two drum kits. There were all sorts of sundries and stuff. It was a contemporary music store, with some classical music, and pop music, and a bit of jazz. But mostly pop music from between 1958-67. The Rolling Stones. The Beatles. The Kinks. Elvis. Then my brother, he started playing me the black music of Otis Redding and Booker T. & the M.G.’s. He was a lover of black music and before that I didn’t hear it on the radio that much. I was four years younger and he made me aware of that music, Redding, Wilson Pickett and others. Soul music, as it turns out, was very big in Scotland. We related very heavily to Staxx and Motown.”
Hay’s father was a singer and performer, too, who made ends meet running a music store and tuning pianos. He decided to drop his own aspirations of performing and migrated to Australia in 1967, in search of “a better life for him and his family,” as Hay described it.
“It was a pretty astonishing childhood — the music store in Glasgow. At about 12, I first played one of the guitars that we took from Scotland to Australia, not a particularly great one, an Italian Eko semi-acoustic guitar. It was OK. Good enough to land on.”
Indeed, Hay landed on the guitar and then landed into a friendship with another guitarist named Ron Strykert, and after the pair co-wrote “Down Under,” releasing it as the B-Side to their first single, a very high position of success was theirs. It’s still hard to assign a specific style to the decade. But they represented it triumphantly. The flip side of the coin of a meteoric rise, they embodied that, too: all it was until it wasn’t, until it crashed.
Incidentally, Strykert’s relationship with Montana has a checkered past. In 1998, he was tossed in jail in Livingston for failing to make child support and alimony payments. Strykert, who, according to the Associated Press, “left the band to join a New Age church that frowns on rock music,” was jailed for one day on contempt charges.
Strykert was arrested in 2009 for “making criminal threats” against Hay. According to the Los Angeles Times, Strykert “threatened to kill Hay” in 2007, and the 2009 arrest was for an unresolved bench warrant from the incident. According to available media and police reports, Strykert made the initial threat against Hay over the phone from his home in Montana.
While Hay said that the mishap occurred over an “acrimonious royalty dispute,” he added that he did not believe the ex-bandmate would be capable of carrying out the verbal menace.
And on top of this, more trouble ensued.
In 2009, an Australian court ruled a section of the popular children’s song "Kookaburra Sits in the Old Gum Tree" was included in the flute solo of Men at Work’s biggest success “Down Under.” The children’s song was copyrighted in the 1930s, and Hay said that the use of “a brief musical phrase” in the composition by band flautist Greg Ham was “completely unintentional.”
Alas, the court ruled that the musical expression was included in the flute solo and ordered a settlement that amounted to “about $60,000,” according to available news reports. Hay later told one tabloid that “legal costs to defend the suit amounted to between $3 million and $4 million.”
In this, Hays concedes that his most enduring songs are, paradoxically, the ones that come with the most scar tissue. Greg Ham, who Hay readily defends, and who he considered one of his closest friends, was found dead in 2012 in his North Carolina home, ostensibly of a heart attack, or as Hay has frequently alluded, of a broken heart resulting from an unfortunate scandal that shipwrecked his name and career.
There was a time, Hay said, a few years after Men at Work first disbanded, when he didn’t even play the obvious gems. But he is over that, he said. By the look of things, Hays realized that familiarity is its own kind of order.
“You realize that over time the songs are part of who you are and that they live inside you,” said Hay. “Realize that you are not really separate from them in a way. That’s something I’ve realized more than anything else over a period of time. A song like 'Down Under' has a lot of power in a way. It’s a big, big song. It stands up on its own two feet. It says, 'OK, I’m here, and I’m probably not going to go anywhere. I’m a big song.' And so you have to respect that.
“That song has been very good to me. It has enabled me to be, creatively speaking, relatively free, and I don’t have to do another job or need to do something else. So I can write songs, play songs, record songs, all because of that song. And I have a lot of respect for it in that regard. I always will.”
The past may hang in his peripheral vision, vexing and occasionally preoccupying, but in this adversity — if that’s the right word — he has created a base of steel resilience; in like fashion, doggedness and the pursuit of learning now suffuse his work more than ever.
“I never learned as much as I should’ve had learned early on,” said Hay. “I was not a disciplined student. I’m learning more now about becoming a better musician. I take lessons. I try and I practice. I never used to do that. Now, this is like all I ever wanted to do when I was 14. I didn’t do it then to sell records. But I liked doing it then. It gave me great pleasure in the doing. That’s where the reward is.”