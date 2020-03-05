Still a Man at Work: Popular '80s band frontman Colin Hay

“You realize that over time the songs are part of who you are and that they live inside you,” said Hay. “Realize that you are not really separate from them in a way. That’s something I’ve realized more than anything else over a period of time. A song like 'Down Under' has a lot of power in a way. It’s a big, big song. It stands up on its own two feet. It says, 'OK, I’m here, and I’m probably not going to go anywhere. I’m a big song.' And so you have to respect that.

“That song has been very good to me. It has enabled me to be, creatively speaking, relatively free, and I don’t have to do another job or need to do something else. So I can write songs, play songs, record songs, all because of that song. And I have a lot of respect for it in that regard. I always will.”

The past may hang in his peripheral vision, vexing and occasionally preoccupying, but in this adversity — if that’s the right word — he has created a base of steel resilience; in like fashion, doggedness and the pursuit of learning now suffuse his work more than ever.

“I never learned as much as I should’ve had learned early on,” said Hay. “I was not a disciplined student. I’m learning more now about becoming a better musician. I take lessons. I try and I practice. I never used to do that. Now, this is like all I ever wanted to do when I was 14. I didn’t do it then to sell records. But I liked doing it then. It gave me great pleasure in the doing. That’s where the reward is.”

