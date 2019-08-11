A steady drizzle, punctuated by the occasional downpour and clap of thunder, hovered over Missoula in the hours before Mumford & Sons were to take the stage at Ogren Park on Allegiance Field Sunday evening.
According to an announcement from Logjam Presents, the scheduled 6 p.m. doors-open time may be pushed back due to potential thunderstorms. Ticketholders would receive updates via email, and posted on Logjam's Facebook page, the announcement said.
"Doors will open as soon as safely possible," it said.
Meanwhile, as the rain continued, staff members directed beer and hamburger shipments that rolled off dozens of diesel trailers, and crews erected tents and laid tarps over the amps and other electrical equipment that dotted the stage assembled in the outfield.
“The rain’s no issue. Only the lightning can hurt us,” said one staff member.
The concert Sunday marked the start of a series of shows held at Ogren-Allegiance Park and hosted by Logjam Presents. In a 2018 agreement with the City of Missoula, the company made a 10-year commitment to improve the stadium’s infrastructure while also booking three to five concerts to play at the home of the Missoula Osprey every year.
Prior to the arrival of Mumford & Sons, Logjam Presents spent more than $150,000 in renovations and adding additional equipment. The headcount of the crowd who bought tickets hovered around 12,000, dwarfing the previous numbers of 6,000 who turned out to see Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp in 2010, and 8,000 for Paul Simon in 2017.
The band, which has been on a world tour since November 2018 in promotion of its latest album, Delta, scheduled a stop at Ear Candy on Higgins Avenue before taking the stage at Ogren Park. Although organizers kept the time of their smaller show under wraps, by 3 p.m. Sunday, a crowd gathered in front of the store to catch some of the music that hummed through the entrance.
Around 70 people managed to grab tickets by raffle to the Ear Candy show. Their set exemplified the band's practice throughout its tour of playing in smaller, more intimate settings leading up to their arena performances.
“My husband and I have tried to see them a couple of times,” said Pam Cutler while she stood in a line that snaked into the Mellow Mood parking lot.
Bassist Ted Dwane’s 2013 brain aneurism prevented the couple from seeing the band in 2013. Although both Pam and her husband entered the raffle, only she came away with a ticket.
After each raffle winner got their wristband, they came in out of the wind, rain and hail.
While Mumford & Sons played in the tight atmosphere of Ear Candy, out of the elements, fans started to line up outside the ballpark. Some stood beneath umbrellas, tree branches or just under the hoods of their jackets.
Overhead, thundered murmured and occasionally roared.
“It’ll be worth the wait, so long as it doesn’t get canceled,” said Suzanne La Grange while she waited in line next to Laurie Kress.
La Grange has been a fan since the band gained traction in 2009. She saw them once previously in Seattle, when they opened for U2. Kress will be seeing the band live for the first time Sunday.
“I just hope there’s no lightning,” she said.
While Kress and La Grange only drove a few minutes from their home to reach Ogren Park, Daniel and Kylie Olivas drove more than four hours from Idaho Falls. They shared an umbrella while they stood in line.
“If figures the rain decided to start as soon as we showed up,” said Kylie, who has been a Mumford & Sons for about six years.
She introduced Daniel to the band, and bought two tickets to the show the same day they went on sale as a birthday present for him. For Kylie, Mumford & Sons joins 21 Pilots, Hozier and the Cranberries in her list of her favorite musicians.
Kylie said she and Daniel needed to make a quick stop at Target in order to grab a coat that could stand up against the rain.
According to the National Weather Service, rains were to continue through midnight Sunday and there was a chance of thunder until 9 p.m.