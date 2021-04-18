String Orchestra of Rockies to close out season, announces next year's plans

The youth ensemble is Alex Crisp (first violin), Gabe Kantor (second violin), Bayley Giannaty (viola) and David Harmsworth (cello). They’ll perform Vivaldi’s Concerto in A Minor for Two Violins and Strings, with Baldridge and Larionoff as soloists.

“It's kind of a fun way to include them in a concert where we can still be socially distanced, and it gives them an opportunity to shine, and it gives us an opportunity to feature young talent,” she said.

They’re all tied to the orchestra already in some fashion. Crisp is the SOR’s UM talent scholarship recipient for the season. Cantor is attending UM in the fall and is a student of Madeline McKenzie, a founding SOR member. Giannaty and Harmsworth are both UM students; and all of them except Crisp have played with SOR before.

There will be introductions to the pieces, but it will still be kept deliberately short — about an hour with no intermission. (There will be some surprises during the show, but no spoilers here.)

Like prior concerts this season, they’ll post an audio recording to their website, sormt.org, where you can also find “Armchair Concerts” with guests like violinist Stephanie Chase, an upcoming guest artist who recorded these in Paris, and program notes for the shows.

The 2021-22 season