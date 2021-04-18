String Orchestra of Rockies to close out season, announces next year's plans

The String Orchestra of the Rockies is closing out the most unusual season in its 36-year history next weekend, and looking ahead to full-ensemble performances on its 2021-22 calendar.
“Missoula has been so supportive throughout the pandemic — financially, showing up to the fall concerts. We just wanted to give something back,” said Maria Larionoff, artistic director and violinist.
The SOR, a conductor-less ensemble of professional musicians from around Montana and farther afield, stripped down to a small ensemble for many of its pandemic-era concerts.
The performances in the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25, at 7:30 and 3:30 p.m. respectively, are already "sold out." The capacity is limited to 50 people for safety reasons, so they offered them to people who had already purchased tickets.
(There might be a few spots open and interested parties can contact coordinator Dari Quirk at 406-493-2990.)
This weekend will feature the SOR Quartet — the four principals on their instruments — and a youth ensemble.
The SOR Quartet comprises Larionoff (violin), Margaret Baldridge (violin), Jennifer Smith (viola), and Adam Collins (cello). They’ll perform the famed String Quartet No. 1 in G Minor by Edvard Grieg, “probably Norway’s most celebrated composer.”
The youth ensemble is Alex Crisp (first violin), Gabe Kantor (second violin), Bayley Giannaty (viola) and David Harmsworth (cello). They’ll perform Vivaldi’s Concerto in A Minor for Two Violins and Strings, with Baldridge and Larionoff as soloists.
“It's kind of a fun way to include them in a concert where we can still be socially distanced, and it gives them an opportunity to shine, and it gives us an opportunity to feature young talent,” she said.
They’re all tied to the orchestra already in some fashion. Crisp is the SOR’s UM talent scholarship recipient for the season. Cantor is attending UM in the fall and is a student of Madeline McKenzie, a founding SOR member. Giannaty and Harmsworth are both UM students; and all of them except Crisp have played with SOR before.
There will be introductions to the pieces, but it will still be kept deliberately short — about an hour with no intermission. (There will be some surprises during the show, but no spoilers here.)
Like prior concerts this season, they’ll post an audio recording to their website, sormt.org, where you can also find “Armchair Concerts” with guests like violinist Stephanie Chase, an upcoming guest artist who recorded these in Paris, and program notes for the shows.
The 2021-22 season
In the fall, the orchestra will resume a normal season, titled “Restrung,” with all of its members on one stage.
While they’ve performed in small configurations and stayed in touch via Zoom and email, it’s no substitute for an old-fashioned concert weekend.
“We really miss our SOR weekends, I have to say, not only for the music but for the camaraderie and it’s a really important part of our lives throughout the year,” Larionoff said.
While the quartet has given them a chance to get to know each other musically and try out pieces for future concerts, “there’s a different energy when you have 15 people on stage, coming together from all parts of Montana,” she said.
Sunday, Sept. 12: The guest soloist is cellist Amit Peled, who's cultivated a local fanbase here, having performed with the SOR and the Missoula Symphony Orchestra multiple times. He’ll take the limelight not only on Schumann’s Cello Concerto, but another work on the program.
Sunday, Nov. 21 and Feb. 13: For these dates, the orchestra itself is featured after a long hiatus — the last concert with the full ensemble was in late February 2020. “We’ve missed playing together, so we won’t have soloists for those,” she said, although they may include some younger performers and hopefully a full house.
“We feel confident by then that we can have the full orchestra and have no restrictions on the audience,” she said.
Sunday, April 24: Audiences will finally get to hear violinist Stephanie Chase, who has patiently rescheduled twice now. Her guest spot was originally planned for April 2020.
The coming season will have expanded master classes, made possible by a donation from Stockman Bank, and they plan on expanding their online video presentations.
“There’s nothing like a live concert,” Larionoff said, and the pandemic has “made us musicians even more aware of how special that is.”
All of the shows are at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall in the UM School of Music. Tickets typically go on sale in July.