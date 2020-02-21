String Orchestra of the Rockies marks Beethoven's birth with mini-lecture, concert

“I find as a musician, when I participate in ‘musically speaking’ concerts, I learn a lot about the piece myself,” Larionoff said. “I also find Missoula audiences are particularly friendly and intrigued by that sort of lack of boundary between the performer and the audience.”

Collins started teaching at UM in August of 2018 and plays cello in both SOR and the Missoula Symphony Orchestra. He said he first became fascinated with Beethoven’s work while watching “Fantasia” as a young child.

He fell in love with the layers of complexity in Beethoven’s work, calling it both intelligent and gripping to listen to.

He said the lecture will be a mixture of talking about Beethoven’s life, with the string quartet performing examples throughout.

“I’ll be focusing on explaining where we are in Beethoven’s career and life when he was writing this music,” Collins said. “This was one of his first major projects as an aspiring, serious composer upon moving to Vienna.”

Collins said being able to speak to the audience gives the performance a much more personal touch.