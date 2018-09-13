IF YOU GO

The String Orchestra of the Rockies will start its new season with "From Russia With Strings," featuring cello soloist Julian Schwarz at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the University of Montana Music Recital Hall. For tickets go to Griztix.com, 888-MONTANA, sormt.org or 460-493-2990. They cost $30 regular, $25 for seniors 65 and up, and $10 for students.

On Friday, Sept. 14, Schwarz will give a free master class that's open to the public from 3-5 p.m. at the Music Recital Hall.