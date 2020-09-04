String Orchestra of the Rockies: Small ensembles, limited capacity concerts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The String Orchestra of the Rockies is moving forward with a season of concerts with smaller ensembles playing for limited capacity audiences.

Maria Larionoff, the artistic director of the ensemble, said "orchestras all over the world are facing the same dilemma," and they believe "it's a workable solution to have smaller groups that have more space on the stage" for shorter, hourlong performances with fewer people in attendance.

After consulting with their board and musicians, comprising professionals from around the region, they came up with their model. Their shows will take place in the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana, which already has cleaning and social distancing systems set up in the venue.

Instead of 400, they can allow 100 people who must sit with their immediate pod or by themselves. There will be one-way traffic in and out of the hall, and no intermission, with open doors and other ventilation. They've booked concerts only for September and October, and then will skip flu season and plan on a full orchestra show in April.