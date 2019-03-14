If you go

The Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival's not just educational — there will be a final concert performance featuring the best sections of high school bands, combined into a supergroup big band, as well as a set from the guest sextet on Friday, March 15.

This year’s sextet is made up of bassist Ashley Summers, trombonist Aric Schneller, trumpet player Steve Roach, saxophonist Doug Stone, drummer Brian Claxton and pianist Matt Harris.

There will be solo performances from standout high school players and vocalists as well, and the whole night will wrap up with the UM Jazz band performing with a guest artist.

Concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Dennison Theatre. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students and $15 for seniors. The all-star guest sextet will decamp to Plonk after the performance for an after-hours performance as well.