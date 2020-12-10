Symphony's 'Holiday Pops!' features festival (small) ensembles and a 'virtual choir'

“This was the first time that we were back in the theater” in months, she said, and many people hadn't seen each other in some time either.

“It just felt good to get to do something,” Tai said, even if it meant smaller ensembles, multiple takes, and a missing key element, the audience.

***

While the symphony has recorded and streamed two concerts so far this season, the chorale hasn’t performed publicly since Mozart’s Requiem in early 2020.

“We really miss the communal aspects and the social aspects and the music-making aspects,” said chorale director Dean Peterson.

For this concert they’ve adopted a “virtual choir” model that most groups around the world are using.

The new method meant a lot of extra work. “What you could accomplish in a two-hour live rehearsal takes a month,” he said.