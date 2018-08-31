Dub them retro-hip. Label them retro-cool.
But back in the '80s the members of Blondie were merely a bunch of musicians abundantly in the moment.
The moment has extended throughout several decades for the punk-rock trendsetters who continue to tour to audiences worldwide.
“We are still enjoying being on stage,” said Clem Burke, drummer of Blondie. “We never thought we’d still be doing it, and one of the contributing factors is that the Internet has shared us to a younger audience. The Internet has brought us fashion-forward and the times have caught up with us. In retrospect we’ve got a retro look, but at the time we were modern in our music and in our fashion.”
Burke started playing the drums at age 14 in the school orchestra, and throughout his late teenage years he found himself playing in high school bands.
“I moved to Manhattan at 18 and lived in the Fillmore East,” said Burke, 63, who recently was the recipient of an honorary doctorate of music by the University of Gloucestershire. “All of us loved David Bowie, which was life-changing, and he was a big help to us, and our first national tour we did was with Iggy (Pop) and David on keyboards. … David was No. 1 to most of us. He taught us to do the unexpected and he informed punk rock.”
In the mid-1970s Burke responded to an ad in the New York newspaper Village Voice where a band named Blondie was seeking a “freak energy rock drummer” to support lead singer Debbie Harry. Burke had been working with another group at the time called Sweet Revenge. The help wanted notice landed him at the notorious Club 82 on 82 E. Fourth St., where Harry and guitarist Chris Stein had been experimenting with new wave sounds in a free-flowing entity called the Stilettos.
“Debbie was glamorous and down to earth, feminine and androgynous, and there were so many interesting aspects to her persona. Debbie was original at the time and not the norm. I think what I like most about her still is that she is a bit shy, but she finds her place on the stage. … I’ve always compared Debbie to Mick (Jagger) or David (Bowie) and I really wanted to find a lead singer with all that magic, charisma, and talent, and she was obviously right.”
Burke said that the band’s original goal to simply form a connection with a couple of cool people.
“The goalpost always changed: a good gig, a record, a record deal, to play on the radio and then the next new thing. Most of those dreams have come true and we are now on the other side of the dream, and that’s the reality.”
The punk-rock posse played the mythical New York downtown circuit of CBGB’s, Max’s Kansas City and Mother’s, where back in the mid-'70s, neighborhood artists embraced the city’s lawlessness and urban decay (think Charles Bronson’s walloping vigilante film “Death Wish”) both as an illustration of unacknowledged beauty and as a symbol of pride. They clung to everything that terrified everyone who despised New York — the anarchy, the graffiti, the noise, the grime.
“It was sort of an anomaly to have music (in the Fillmore East) and there was not much going on like there was in the Bowery. There was this nucleus of about 100 people and that made up the scene at the (biker-dive) CBGB, and that translated into something much bigger than its beginnings, a synergy. That time, that feeling, and the club (CBGB) was like a workshop, where you could make mistakes in public and could get away with it, and feel out what was working and not (working), and work on your presentation. Original music was the mandate, though you snuck in a cover. You could just do your thing and see the response … and it was a trigger for new wave of music. It was all very bohemian. William Burroughs was living on the Bowery and Lou Reed and the New York Dolls and the glam-rock scene, and it took on a new look and image, girl groups, garage rock, Iggy and the Stooges and the Ramones.”
In early Blondie shows, Harry’s sultry dancing made the pages of the New York tabloids, each of which sold sleaze as bad taste and ironic value; the band amassed a cult following before recording their first album Blondie in 1976 and then touring in support of Iggy Pop and David Bowie in 1977. Blondie achieved commercial status in the late 1970s and early 1980s with No. 1 hit singles “Atomic,”“Heart of Glass,” “Sunday Girl,” “Call Me,” “Rapture” and reggae-tinged “The Tide is High.”
“We had a female-fronted band which was unusual,” said Burke. “Now it’s common to mix rock with dance or rap with country, and I think that we were futurists in that way. … We were mixing genres, punk with new wave and we added a disco song, 'Heart of Glass,' which was buried on the album. Back then you’d put your commercial songs on the first, second and third tracks and the radio stations figured that anything past the third track was not commercial. 'Heart of Glass' was track eight and it was buried — it had that Donna Summer and the Bee Gees feel — and the response was great, and so was the backlash.”
It scarcely takes much searching to crane your neck in the direction of a band that Blondie has influenced or been influenced by.
“That’s part of the deep musical roots of Blondie,” said Burke. “We had our influence from the music of the 1950s and '60s, and our first single was homage to Phil Spector and the Wall of Sound. Our first hit in England ('Denise') was a New York duo song from Randy and the Rainbows from the 1960s. … We’ve always been a pollinator and have had a cross-pollination of influences, and that’s something we are proud of. We loved the Ramones, who were a bubblegum pop band put through a meat grinder. We were thinking far forward with our experimentation and the look of the band in the day, and we changed it (popular music) for the better.”
Disbanding in 1982, Blondie regrouped in 1998, and recorded a new album, which contained the No. 1 hit single “Maria.” In recent years Blondie has combined works with other artists including Nancy Sinatra and Slinky Vagabond. In 2006, the original members of Blondie were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with Blondie at that juncture having registered over 42 million records sold. Blondie released their most recent album, Blondie 4 (0)- Ever, in 2011.
Having traversed a number of epic genres and times, for them the unmistakable mystery and magic of creating and sharing music still lingers.
“This version of the band, musically, is probably the best we’ve ever been. We’ve reinterpreted some of the songs from the earlier records and we now focus on different things, and spontaneity is important, and so is the X factor. We have that positive motivation to continue performing on stage.”
Blondie performs at the KettleHouse Amphitheater Sept. 4.