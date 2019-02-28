The Wilma. The Ellen. Now, the ELM.
Logjam Presents production company rolled out the name of its new Bozeman venue this week.
Owner Nick Checota said they looked back to the old, and somewhat abandoned, practice of naming such buildings after people, "a cool tradition that we felt was appropriate for this venue."
The ELM is a nod to the three children he has with his wife Robin. He also felt that it fits with the contemporary zen-like design they've created for the 1,500-capacity venue.
They'll start construction on the venue, located in midtown Bozeman at 506 Seventh Ave., as early as Friday, weather permitting. They anticipate opening in January 2020.
Logjam owns three Missoula venues: the Top Hat Lounge, the Wilma, and the KettleHouse Amphitheater. The first two are historic structures that it renovated, making the ELM its first indoor concert space that it was able to design from scratch. Checota said they visited music venues around the country looking for functional design ideas, with particular attention paid to the flow of patrons, as they enter and make their way to the central hall.
The final design, which is heavy on concrete and wood, is very contemporary, he said, with a monolithic, zen vibe that makes "a strong statement" that he expects will draw strong responses.
Historically, he said, the arts have been performed in unique spaces, and they wanted to follow suit.
"We think the architecture influences the experience of the concert-goer," he said, and "where you go see a show should be part of the experience."
It deliberately looks nothing like their own venues, since they "like the idea that each one of the venues has a really unique identity," he said.
They also launched a website with images of the interior. The main concert floor, lined with black and gray walls, will have tiers, much like the Wilma, where they can add seating depending on the show. On the second floor, opposite the stage, there's a balcony with seating. The second story has balcony wings, for either standing room or cocktail tables.
Since the announcement of the Bozeman venue, some people wondered what it would mean for getting concerts in Missoula.
"This is only going to improve the shows I can bring to Missoula," he said. For instance, if an artist is traveling from Denver to Seattle, offering them two concerts in two Montana cities is a benefit.
Missoula remains as the company's "principal market," and they keep sight on bringing music to its venues, he said.
Last October, Logjam made No. 83 of the Pollstar magazine's list of the top 100 promoters worldwide in the third quarter of 2018. Its individual landscapes ranked as well. The Wilma was No. 63 and the Top Hat No. 99 on the list of top 100 clubs worldwide ranked by ticket sales. The amphitheater was No. 45 on the list of top 50 amphitheaters in the same period.
In Bozeman, he expects having a venue this size will "change the landscape." The closest dedicated music venue in town is the recently refurbished Rialto Theatre, which has a capacity of 400. He said they plan on working closely with the ownership there.