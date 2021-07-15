The Union’s live music nights met with electric energy

“People are just out of their minds happy that we're re-opened and have bands again,” he said. “When I first announced we were re-opening, I had people calling and texting me and posting that it was like one of the happiest days of their life, which is great to hear.”

Their second weekend was also a huge success, and the third, with Joan Zen, was likely even bigger than the first, Peragine said.

Though things are going back to a sense of normality, the coronavirus has left its mark in small ways.

For the time being, local bands will play live music at the Union every Friday night and on Saturdays a DJ will take the stage. Peragine hopes to resume having bands on both weekend nights later in the summer. The bar also hosts karaoke nights twice a month and Homegrown Comedy nights once a month.

Capacity remains at 200 people, meaning once the bar is full people have to wait in line. And, as Peragine observed, a lot of people are going out earlier and heading home earlier than before. So, the music starts an hour earlier than in the past, going from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Union prides itself in being a dance club — all of their bands and DJs have to be ready with music people can move to, Peragine said.