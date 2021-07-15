The Union’s live music nights met with electric energy

People donned in their grooviest get-ups lined Main Street all Friday night waiting to get into the Union Club Bar & Grill for a chance to dance to the bops of beloved local band Joan Zen.
Inside was a classic bar scene — slot machines, pool tables and beer-sticky floors. The red lighting and roaring music set the electric mood.
“This isn't the type of club where you just go to watch a band and sit down,” said Jon Peragine, general manager of the Union.
The tables were littered with abandoned Corona bottles as customers crowded around the stage, packing the dance floor and letting loose more than a year of pent-up social energy.
The Union reopened in April, 13 months after closing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the end of June it brought back its live music nights.
Peragine said as more of Missoula was vaccinated by that point, it was a good time to start slowly reincorporating live music.
“Our guests and staff are really responsible,” Peragine said. “So, I felt the time was right.”
On June 25, the bar’s first live music night of the year, Missoula’s masses filled the bar to catch the Josh Farmer Band. Peragine said that first weekend was a monster one for them, though summers are normally the Union’s slow season.
“People are just out of their minds happy that we're re-opened and have bands again,” he said. “When I first announced we were re-opening, I had people calling and texting me and posting that it was like one of the happiest days of their life, which is great to hear.”
Their second weekend was also a huge success, and the third, with Joan Zen, was likely even bigger than the first, Peragine said.
Though things are going back to a sense of normality, the coronavirus has left its mark in small ways.
For the time being, local bands will play live music at the Union every Friday night and on Saturdays a DJ will take the stage. Peragine hopes to resume having bands on both weekend nights later in the summer. The bar also hosts karaoke nights twice a month and Homegrown Comedy nights once a month.
Capacity remains at 200 people, meaning once the bar is full people have to wait in line. And, as Peragine observed, a lot of people are going out earlier and heading home earlier than before. So, the music starts an hour earlier than in the past, going from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The Union prides itself in being a dance club — all of their bands and DJs have to be ready with music people can move to, Peragine said.
Joan Zen mastered the craft of danceable music. They took well-known songs like Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” and Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” and put their own funky twist on it.
“We caught two songs because it was so packed, because everybody wanted to be here,” said Jessie Hannifin, one of the audience members.
Hannifin would go to the Union almost every weekend before COVID-19 shut it down and he’s ecstatic to have one of his favorite bars showing music again, he said.
The Union’s success is evidence that people are craving live music again and other venues could do well with it, too, he added.
“They were awesome, Joan Zen is everything I remember them to be,” Hannifin said.
Joan Zen’s upbeat music was met with an energetic crowd. People sang along, cheered on soloists, raised their hands in the air, danced with their friends and danced with strangers.
The throng of dancers moved together in union, welcoming newcomers in with an electric enchantment. Everyone was dancing and it didn’t matter if their moves were any good as long as they left their inhibitions behind.
At the end of the night the lights came back on and people started cheering, “One more song! One more song!”
“Alright,” Joan Zen said to the crowd. “If the lights go out, one more song.”
With that the lights went out, the crowd cheered with victory and Joan Zen played one more song.